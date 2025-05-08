‘Bloodlines’ art exhibit now open at Josephy Center Published 8:04 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., is now exhibiting “Bloodlines: Nez Perce Art Exhibit.”

The show opened April 26 and continues through June 6. The center is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The title of this exhibit refers to the continuity of Native culture, according to a press release. The artwork ranges from purely traditional weaving and beading to contemporary paintings and a new bronze from Doug Hyde, who made the bronze and granite sculpture “Return,” which stands in the Josephy Center courtyard. The new piece depicts a Nez Perce woman warrior.

Phil Cash Cash, who recently curated the Indigenous Sasquatch show at the High Desert Museum in Bend, has three paintings in the show, and 10 additional artists from the Nez Perce Reservation in Lapwai, Idaho, and the Umatilla Reservation in Oregon are showing work.

The art is for sale.

The show is supported by the Nez Perce Tribe and was curated by Jordan Shawl of Nez Perce Tourism. Support also came from Jacy Sohappy of Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts and Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland, and to Stacia Morfin of Nez Perce Tourism.

The show is curated by the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture. This exhibit entry is free and open to the public.

Artists who attended the opening included Emma Chief, Nakia Cloud, Brian McCormack, Jacy Sohappy and Ellen Taylor. According to Rich Wandschneider, it was a special moment to have them there, engaging directly with attendees. Also, Phil Cash Cash joined via speakerphone from Arizona.

Many thanks and kudos as well to the other artists who couldn’t attend in person — there are 10 Nez Perce artists represented in this show in total, and each one brings something powerful and unique to the exhibition.