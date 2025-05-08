Dean Wareham tours to Baker City Published 8:12 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

BAKER CITY — Musician Dean Wareham is touring a new album, and this one has a curious backstory — it is the first time, in 34 years, that he’s recorded an album with producer Kramer.

“That might be a record of time between making records with somebody,” Wareham said, with a laugh.

The first, in 1990, was “This is Our Music” when Wareham was with Galaxie 500.

“It was my first experience making music. I was in my early 20s,” he said.

The newest, “That’s the Price of Loving Me,” is Wareham’s fourth solo album.

After leaving Galaxie 500, Wareham played with the band Luna, and then Dean & Britta (with his wife, Britta Phillips).

“That’s the Price of Loving Me” was recorded in six days in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Fresh off a month-long European tour, Wareham is hitting the road from his home in LA to play the West Coast, with a side trip east to Baker City.

He plays Monday, May 19, at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St. Doors open at 6 p.m., and local favorite Elwood opens the show at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance at churchillbaker.com or $35 at the door. Admission is free for ages 15 and younger who attend with a paid adult.

Wareham was born in New Zealand and lived there until moving to Australia at age 7. His family moved to New York City when he was 14 in the summer of 1977.

“The punk years, the summer of the blackout, the summer Elvis died,” he said.

And the music of The Clash, the Sex Pistols, the Talking Heads and the Ramones.

“To me, that is one of the great eras of rock ‘n’ roll,” Wareham said.

In Baker City, he’ll be joined by Britta Phillips on bass, Roger Brogan on drums and Matt Popieluch on guitar/keyboard.