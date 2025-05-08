Get ready for a hootenanny! Published 8:02 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Annual music fundraiser is May 18

ENTERPRISE — The 13th annual Hootenanny and Shoo-Fly Pie Social will be Sunday, May 18, at 4 p.m. at the Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St.

The Women of Country Music will be featured as an all-star cast of local musicians performing songs written or made popular by the women of country music.

Tickets are $10 at the door, and free for ages 12 and younger.

The anticipated event is the annual spring fund raiser for the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance whose mission it is to make music matter through education and supporting live music with their many popular programs: Tunesmith Night, Classical Concert Series, Courthouse Concert Series, Juniper Jam, Old-Time Community Dances and providing opportunities for the youth of the county, expanding their musical education with scholarships and programs, such as Eagle Cap Youth Musicals, recorders in schools and Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp.

This year’s Hootenanny will transform the Odd Fellows Hall in downtown Enterprise to a 1970s era variety show stage. The “live studio” audience will be entertained by the Hootenanny House Band, Jimmy Bivens, Mike Burns, Janis Carper, Amy Fairchild, Terri Hall, Carolyn Lochert, Nick Porter, Heidi Muller and Bob Webb, Brian Oliver, John Raines, Trilby Shirley, Laura Skovlin, Sarah Smith and Alyssa Werst Daggett.

Audiences will also be entertained with commercials, corny jokes and other surprises.

The Shoo-fly Pie Social and Contest, a local favorite, asks the live audience to judge the pie contest for $1 per slice. Bakers of the top three pies will receive prizes, including gift certificates from B. Bright Vintage Store and Latigo Western Store. Specialty pies created by some of the finest bakers in the county will be auctioned off during the show.

All attendees are invited to enter a pie in the contest. Pie bakers are encouraged to sign up in advance with Carolyn Lochert 541-398-1089.

The 50/50 raffle will also provide proceeds that directly fund the programs of the Music Alliance.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, contact the Music Alliance at 541-426-3390 or email info@wvmusicalliance.org.