Kick off summer at the Kiwanis Beer & Wine Fest in Milton-Freewater Published 7:02 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

MILTON-FREEWATER — Enjoy a fun-filled evening at the fourth annual Kiwanis Summer Kickoff Beer and Wine Fest with local food vendors, music, family-friendly entertainment and tastings of craft beer, cider, wine and cocktails

Don’t be fooled by the name. This is a family event for all ages and will be held on Saturday, May 17, from 4-9 p.m. at Yantis Park, 200 DeHaven St.

Admission is free, with food available via a token system. Drinks are available with the Drinker Package, which includes a souvenir tasting glass and five tokens. Package tickets are $35 in advance via Eventbrite or $45 at the gate. There will be more than 20 local breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries.

“This event isn’t just a great night out — it’s also our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said M-F Kiwanis President Ryan Westman. “Every dollar raised helps us support local kids and families through scholarships, youth activities and community events.”

Westman continued, “This is a family-friendly event. There’s live music, a cornhole tournament, activities for kids, and a strong culinary focus with food trucks offering sample-sized dishes you can buy with tokens.”

One band to enjoy is the Early Morning Traffic, a classic rock band playing your favorite hits from the 1960s, 1970s, and beyond.

Proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club youth and community programs: three to five high school scholarships, sponsoring a baseball team, helping sponsor the annual Easter Egg Hunt, participating in the community Trick or Treat event, purchasing underclothes and sweats for the youngest grade school students who sometimes need to change while at school and buying all the milk for the Christmas food baskets.

Westman highlights more of what the Kiwanis has recently done with money raised, along with their volunteer projects: built the Pioneer Disc Golf Course and Marie Dorion Park, organized the “Egg-cellent Race” spring scavenger hunt, supports the public library’s summer reading program, supports the Mac-Hi Key Club, volunteers at the Milton-Freewater Friday Nights on Main, and are active participants at the “Weekend @ the Blues Music Festival” held the first weekend in August.

For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/42vXGVs or contact Westman at ryanwwestman@gmail.com or 308-530-5448.

The local Kiwanis are an energetic nonprofit community service organization serving the needs of children and families.

“We work hard but have a lot of fun!” said Debbie York, club secretary.