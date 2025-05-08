Ryan Fritz, A.K. Moss perform in Prairie City Published 6:58 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

PRAIRIE CITY — Ryan Fritz will play a “Come Hell or High Water” show on Tuesday, May 20, at the Prairie City Community Center, 211 S. McHaley St., at 6 p.m.

The shows also feature A.K. Moss. In Prairie City, doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15, or free for ages 5 and younger.

On Thursday, May 22, they’ll perform at the Adel Store at 7 p.m. Tickets for the dinner and show are $35 or $17.50 for ages 12 and younger. Admission for the show only is $15 or free for ages 10 and younger.

These shows were scheduled after Fritz had to cancel his February concerts following his performances at the 40th annual Elko Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

Fritz has never been through this area before.

According to a press release, Fritz is a “ranchin’ man” and friend of the late Ian Tyson. He was inspired and took notes on the importance of song, tradition and the lifestyle he lives and loves. He performs not only across his northern home of Canada, but also shares his cowboy music and songs across the United States.

He’s released eight albums with his latest, “Ranchfolk at Large,” in 2023.

His song “Keeper of the West” earned the Western Heritage “Wrangler” Award in 2017, and “Give a Boy a Rope” won the song of the year award in 2018 from the Pro Cowboy Country Artist Association.

Moss was raised in Baker City and graduated in 1984.

“Who would of thought the experience of my childhood, and the love of our western culture and cowboy life would take me around the world?” she said.

She has more than 20 years of experience in the cowboy poetry industry. Moss began expressing her inner thoughts through cowboy poetry at a young age, “reflecting the western lifestyle she lived, loved and revered.”

Her first book, “Cowboy in the Making,” earned her attention from world-renowned cowboy poet Baxter Black.

She said Black asked her to recite a poem and then asked why she wasn’t on stage. She told him there was no way she could do that. To which he replied, “Too bad,” and walked away.

A year later, she opened for Baxter in Burns and has been on stage ever since.