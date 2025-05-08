Two new shows on display at Art Center East in La Grande Published 7:52 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

LA GRANDE — Art Center East has two new exhibits on display: “Thin Red Thread,” a solo exhibition by emerging Eastern Oregon painter Bayly Lay, and “Explorations,” a solo photography exhibition by international award-winning photographer and multidisciplinary scholar John Lundy.

The shows continue through June 28. A recorded artist talk by Lay is available to visitors.

A closing reception is set for Friday, June 27, from 6-8 p.m.

‘Thin Red Thread’

Raised on a fifth-generation ranch in the foothills of the Eagle Cap Wilderness, Lay brings a grounded yet passionate energy to her self-taught painting practice. She did not grow up painting or attend art school, but she has not stopped painting since she began in 2022. Her work speaks in memory and mirage, and she layers sheer pigments in an unorthodox oil painting style that is impressionistic, tender, and deeply evocative.

“This body of work draws upon three sources of artistic influence that shaped my life — the moody darks of Scotland’s pubs, the impossible greens of the Colombian Amazon, and the thin red thread that tugs me back to the Catherine Creekbed,” Lay said.

Lay uses texture and transparency to explore place, identity, and transformation by working between wooden panels and traditional canvas.

‘Explorations’

Lundy, who relocated from the Toronto area to La Grande, shares a more personal perspective in this exhibit than in any of his previous shows. “Explorations” features work created through his travels in Eastern Oregon, the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. His photography practice is rooted in improvisation — using the camera as a tool to slow down and look at the world with curiosity and openness.

With a background in both fine art photography and academia, Lundy brings a thoughtful, interdisciplinary lens to his work. In addition to his photography, he is a professor at Eastern Oregon University and a published philosopher and social theorist. His artistic and academic practices alike explore relationships between contemporary culture, the environment and visual storytelling.

Raffle

Raffle tickets for an original photograph by Lundy are available for purchase in person and online at artcentereast.org. Proceeds from the raffle support the ACE Gallery Program. The raffle winner will be drawn after June 28.

Find out more about these shows and other ACE exhibits, classes and events at artcentereast.org. Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., is open Wednesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exhibits also can be viewed online thanks to a partnership with High Country Realty Professionals in La Grande.