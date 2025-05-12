Baker High brings ‘The Outsiders’ to the stage Published 6:00 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Shows are planned for May 16-18 at BHS

BAKER CITY — The timeless clash between social classes comes to the stage at Baker High School this month with a production of “The Outsiders,” based on the 1967 novel by S.E. Hinton.

Performances can be seen May 16-18 with shows at 7 p.m. Friday, and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the BHS auditorium, 2500 E St. Admission is $8 adults, $4 seniors and free for students and children.

“The Outsiders” follows the story of two main groups, the Greasers and the Socs.

Senior Michael Endersby is finishing his high school acting career in the role of Dallas Winston, the toughest of the Greasers.

This role, he said, is a challenge.

“I’m not really a tough guy, but I like Dallas,” he said. “I like to act as others, living their lives.”

Brennan Gibbons, a fellow senior, plays Greaser Two-Bit, who is the jokester to Dallas’ tough-guy persona.

“It’s fun to act — especially the scenes we act crazy,” he said. “I love making people laugh.”

This is the first year in theater for both Gibbons and senior Cole Burge, who is playing Darry, the oldest brother of the protagonist Ponyboy.

“Theater seemed like somewhere I could meet new people,” Burge said.

Acting, he said, has forced him to step outside his comfort zone.

“This is a lot to challenge myself,” he said.

Although this play follows the original story closely, audiences will notice a few differences — with more girls than boys in the drama department, Kate Norton plays Ponyboy and Maya Keffer is Johnny Cade.

With more than 40 students in theater, advisor Jesse Taub decided to do two shows this spring: “The Outsiders” May 16-18, and the musical “Mean Girls” May 30-June 1.

Taub said “The Outsiders” offered roles for students who weren’t interested in singing or dancing for “Mean Girls.”

Taub said both productions will feature the auditorium’s new lights and sound, and technical director Reed Wagstaff has been invaluable in helping learn the new systems.