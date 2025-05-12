Pendleton Ballet presents two love stories Published 6:00 am Monday, May 12, 2025

PENDLETON — Pendleton Ballet Theatre presents two love stories — one fun and one darkly beautiful — in a special feature this Memorial Day weekend in Pendleton.

For the spring showcase, PBT dancers will perform two short ballets, “The Firebird” and “Rodeo.” Both shows are offered together as a double feature performance.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, and Friday, May 23. A matinee starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 24. All shows are in the Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 NW Carden Ave.

Tickets for “Rodeo” and “The Firebird” are $14 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Pre-sale tickets are available at the PBT Studio, 427 S. Main St. in Pendleton, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 15, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 17.

If not sold out, tickets will be sold at the BMCC Box Office in Pioneer Hall one hour before each show.

Brittany Case is helping with the production, including assisting during classes and rehearsals. She said a lot of people, both on and off stage, are providing tremendous support for the production.

“It’s a really good showcase of the hard work all these kids have put in this school year. This is what they’ve been working on and working toward for the entire year. A lot of these kids have had a lot of growth, and some kids, it’s their first performance on a big stage like this,” Case said. “They’re also incredible stories that you don’t usually hear every day. They’re specifically ballets and they’re not very common.”

Don Miles, who performs in both sections, said audiences should expect a great performance with these two ballets.

“They’re unique shows. ‘Rodeo,’ the nature of it lends itself to this area, and ‘Firebird’ is just a unique show that is not as well known as some of the others that we do,” he said. “You put the two together, and it’s like black and white. You get these two amazing shows that are completely different and altogether in one show.”

‘Rodeo’

For the second time, PBT will present the American ballet, “Rodeo,” pronounced roe-DAY-oh.

Composed by Aaron Copland and choreographed by Julie Sneden Carlson, “Rodeo” premiered in 1942 with the subtitle “The Courting at Burnt Ranch.” Much of the story follows two female characters — the Rancher’s Daughter and the Cowgirl — as they navigate life on the ranch.

Sydnee Enright plays the Rancher’s Daughter.

“She is very stubborn and she wants whatever she wants,” Enright said. “She’s a big flirt, and she thinks she can get what she wants by flirting with everyone. She’s sassy, and it’s so fun.”

Last time PBT put on “Rodeo,” Enright was one of the East Coast School Girls. This time, she had one of the lead roles, requiring more focus, energy and personality.

“I have to amp up the acting and be super sassy instead of more quiet,” she said.

On the opposite side of the scene, Kallie Campbell plays the Cowgirl.

“She is a sassy, confident, determined girl who wants to be accepted whether she’s wearing pants or wearing a dress,” Campbell said.

Campbell said she has taken inspiration from John Wayne’s “McLintock!”

“That’s my grandpa’s favorite movie, and I envision that I am McLintock’s daughter,” she said.

The two compete for attention and interact with the Champion Roper (Don Miles) and the Head Wrangler.

As the Head Wrangler, Dagny Speakman’s character is, well, a character.

“He’s a bit goofy and doesn’t really know his way around ladies,” Speakman said.

Speakman and Miles have lead roles in both ballets, and each said it is a fun challenge switching back and forth.

“There isn’t as much dancing in ‘Rodeo’ like there is in ‘Firebird’ — it’s much more beautiful and I enjoy doing it — but I do enjoy the acting in ‘Rodeo,’” Speakman said with a smile.

‘The Firebird’

Set to the captivating score by Russian composer Igor Stravinsky, “The Firebird” tells the story of Ivan, a man searching for his lost love in a dark and magical world locked in the control of Kaschei, an evil sorcerer. In his search, Ivan captures the titular Firebird, who trades her freedom for an enchanted feather he can use to call on her when in danger.

Tirion Speakman plays the Firebird.

“The Firebird is this magical bird who helps Ivan during his journey in the enchanted forest,” Speakman said. “It is a very sharp character, and it gives a lot of emotions. I love it. It’s my favorite role I’ve done.”

“The Firebird” is also Speakman’s biggest and most challenging role ever.

“It’s my hardest role I’ve done yet, and I really like the challenge,” she said.

Dagny Speakman plays Ivan, and the evil Kaschei is played by Don Miles.

“It’s fun because it is different. It’s my first time being a bad guy,” he said.

Amongst Kaschei’s control are a number of princesses and maidens, including Princess Vasilisa, played by Susannah Burcham. During the day, Vasilisa is locked inside, but at night, she can go outside and into Kashei’s garden.

“At night, she’s bright and happy and awake because she’s free. She’s trapped in the Kaschei’s garden, but then she finds a prince, and she falls in love,” Burcham said. “I have never had a main role before, and it’s pretty well suited to me.”

To help tell the story, “The Firebird” is fully narrated by Natalia Makarova. Speakman and Burcham each said audience members should observe the character’s emotions.

“People should watch for how much emotion the characters are feeling and how we’re trying to show that through our dancing,” Burcham said. “This show is interesting, with ‘Firebird,’ because it’s all narrated, so it really helps us tell the story to you because you know what’s happening through the words and you can also see us tell the story through our dancing.”