Quick Takes: May 14, 2025 and beyond Published 7:00 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Art Center East announces first glass exhibition

LA GRANDE — Art Center East is inviting glass artists from across the greater Northwest and beyond to submit their work for its inaugural Glass Open Exhibit — a new biennial celebration of creativity in glasswork that will be on display from Sept. 5 to Oct. 25.

From blown, fused and stained glass to innovative mixed media creations, the Glass Open Exhibit will spotlight the beauty, versatility and expressivity of glass as an art form. ACE welcomes submissions from emerging and established artists alike who are eager to showcase their talents in the Main Gallery.

The online submission period is open from May 1 to Aug. 30 For details, visit artcentereast.org.

Artwork will be dropped off Aug. 20-30 during ACE’s business hours. The opening reception is Friday, Sept. 5, from 6-8 p.m.

Pops and Pies raises funds for BHS choir program

BAKER CITY — The annual fundraising concert Pops and Pies returns Saturday, May 17, to Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Pops and Pies supports the Baker High School choir program by funding student travel to choir competitions and festivals

Soft drinks or coffee are included in the admission price. Dessert items will be for sale as well as auctioned off to the highest bidder. Other beverages will be available for purchase as well.

Tickets are $15 for all ages and available at churchillbaker.com and at the door.

EOU students shine in annual art show

LA GRANDE — The Nightingale Gallery of Eastern Oregon University will close out the 2024-25 exhibition season with its annual celebration of student artists. The annual All-Campus Juried Student Exhibition will run May 16 through June 13. There will be an opening reception Friday, May 16, from 5-7 p.m., with a presentation of awards at 5:30 p.m. The exhibit features work by EOU students from a variety of disciplines.

The juror is Ryan Kitson. Kitson was born in Mountain View, California, in 1977. He attended Southern Oregon University in the late 1990s before moving to New York City to pursue a career in the fine arts. He holds a master’s in visual culture and has exhibited in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Berlin, Vienna, London, Milan, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, and Marfa, Texas. He currently lives in Baker City.

In addition to choosing works to include in the exhibit, Kitson will select several works to be recognized with monetary awards. In addition to the juror’s awards, there will be the presentation of the fifteenth annual Kathleen Galloway Memorial Scholarship and the 16th annual presentation of the Joseph Dickerson Memorial Award.

The Nightingale Gallery is located in the Loso Hall on EOU the campus in La Grande. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, follow the Nightingale Gallery on Facebook and Instagram.

Shows announced at Spray General Store

SPRAY — The Spray General Store has released the schedule for summer concerts.

On Saturday, May 24, the Last Regiment of Syncopated Drummers will play at 11 a.m. at the Spray Rodeo parade.

Additional shows are Rich Swanger (country blues) on June 18, Tuesday String Band (bluegrass) on July 31 and Cheyenne West (country) on Aug. 29. These concerts are all 6-8 p.m. at the general store, 208 Main St. Entry is by donation.

The series is sponsored by the Oregon Frontier Chamber of Commerce.

Electric Sundown hosts all-ages country music show

PENDLETON — Electric Sundown is hosting an all-ages show featuring a pair of country singer-songwriters — Casper Allen and Shawn Hess — including a meet-and-greet with the performers.

The show is Thursday, May 15, 7-9 p.m. in the facility’s upstairs auditorium, at 14 SE Third St. The doors open at 6 p.m. While no wheelchair access is available, people can call ahead to arrange a free meet-and-greet at 6 p.m.

Advance general admission tickets are $10 and front row reserved seats are $15. They can be purchased at Eventbrite.com via bit.ly/4iY3qyT. Day-of-show admission is $15.

A small concessions station will be open. There will not be alcohol sales.

For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/3VBb36a. For questions, contact electricsundownmanagement@gmail.com or 503-729-2476.

50th annual EOU Powwow is May 16-17

LA GRANDE — The Speel-Ya Native American Student Council presents the 50th anniversary Powwow, a vibrant celebration of Indigenous culture and traditions, May 16-17 at the Eastern Oregon University Fieldhouse in La Grande.

This event will feature the Black Lodge Singers as the host drum, along with emcee Fred Hill, arena director Kelsey Burns, whipwoman Judy Farrow and whipman Alan Crawford. Guests can enjoy grand entries, contests, dance specials, and a Friendship Feast, highlighting the rich heritage of Native communities.

On Friday, May 16, the Grand Entry begins at 7 p.m. with dancing to follow. The first Grand Entry on Saturday, May 17, kicks off the day at 1 p.m., followed by dancing, and at 5 p.m., participants and audience members will sit down and enjoy the Friendship Feast.

Afterward, the final Grand Entry at 7 p.m. closes out the celebration.

Dance categories span across ages and genders. Admission is free, and there are no dance fees. Food trucks will be available throughout the celebration.

Attendees are encouraged to visit www.eou.edu/powwow for full details on schedules, participation guidelines, and special events. Please note that alcohol, cigarettes, and drugs are not allowed on the premises. Supported by sponsors such as Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Eastern Oregon University Foundation, this milestone event promises to be an unforgettable experience honoring Indigenous traditions. For more information, please contact Pepper Huxoll at phuxoll@eou.edu or 541-962-3463.

Celebrate renovated Grand Staircase at EOU

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University invites the campus and surrounding communities to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 16, from 5-7 p.m. at the newly completed Grand Staircase. This event also marks the completion of major renovations to Inlow Hall, the university’s historic administrative building, celebrating a legacy of tradition and transformation.

Guests can explore the restored spaces through drop-in guided tours, showcasing historical details and modern upgrades made possible by state investments.

The Staircase Celebration and tours begin at 5 p.m., followed by remarks from project supporters and special guests at 5:30 p.m. The evening will conclude with a live musical performance honoring EOU’s cherished Evensong tradition, a traditional musical experience connecting generations of Mountaineers.

Everyone is invited to attend. Light refreshments will be provided, and attendees are welcome to explore Inlow Hall throughout the evening. For more information, call 541-962-3672.

This event is part of EOU’s Blue and Gold weekend — for a list of events, visit https://tinyurl.com/wx428thk.

EOU, local families bring ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ to life

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University brings “Fiddler on the Roof” May 14-17 in a production that reflects director Kenn Wheeler’s vision of uniting students and community members on one stage.

Shows are at 7 p.m., with an additional Saturday matinee at 2 p.m., in McKenzie Theater. The performance features a 58-member cast composed of EOU students, alumni and residents.

Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors/veterans/military, $10 children and free for EOU students at www.eou.edu/theatre/production-season.

Seniors Matter group serves free veterans lunch

HEPPNER — Area veterans and their spouses are invited to free monthly luncheons hosted by South Morrow County Seniors Matter.

The upcoming meal is Wednesday, May 14, at noon in the dining hall at St. Patrick’s Senior Center, 190 N. Main St. The menu features lasagna, fruit cup and peanut butter cookies. Reservations are not required.

In addition to enjoying a free meal, the event offers an opportunity to connect with other veterans. Also, the Morrow County Veterans Services officer will be available to answer questions about benefits and provide up-to-date information about resources..

For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/3Vmia1y. For questions, call/text Jackie Alleman at 541-667-7865.

OES conductor bids farewell to Eastern Oregon

PENDLETON — Zach Backs, orchestra conductor for the Oregon East Symphony, conducts his final performance of the youth ensemble for their spring concert on Thursday, May 15, 7 p.m. at Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorion Ave.

The ensemble will be joined by the beginner-level Preludes Orchestra. A reception follows the concert in the Vert Clubroom downstairs.

An encore performance by both ensembles is planned for Friday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Farmers Market on Main Street.

Both performances are free for the public.

Banks, who also serves as OES’s education director, principal cellist and assistant conductor, will be entering a doctorate of orchestral conducting program at the University of Washington this fall.

For more information about Oregon East Symphony’s education and concert programming, or to make a donation, visit www.OregonEastSymphony.org, call 541-276-0320 or email info@oregonEastSymphony.org.

Ladd Marsh Bird Festival swoops in May 16-18

LA GRANDE — The 2025 Ladd Marsh Bird Festival takes flight May 16-18.

Hosted by Friends of Ladd Marsh, this annual event celebrates World Migratory Bird Day, providing a non-competitive, family-friendly birding experience at the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area, located seven miles south of La Grande at 59116 Pierce Road. With more than 200 species of birds either residing or passing through the marsh, attendees can expect to see a variety of ducks, geese, raptors, passerines and shorebirds.

To add to the birding experience, Amelia Diaz Ettinger will read poetry on May 15 at Cook Memorial Library at 5:30 p.m., and Art Center East offers art classes on May 17 — check artcentereast.org for details

The festival is free, although registration is required. Special field trips on Sunday are $25 — register through noon on May 18 at www.friendsofladdmarsh.org/bird-fest or during the Friday kick-off event from 6-8 p.m. at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St.

The marsh opens to birdwatchers at 4:45 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. For full details, visit friendsofladdmarsh.org.

Celebrate spring at Baker City’s wine walk

BAKER CITY — The “Baker in Bloom” wine walk, organized by Baker City Downtown and sponsored by Grocery Outlet, is Thursday, May 15, starting at Court Plaza, 1900 Main St. A $12 donation gets a BCD logo wine glass and a map of participating businesses, which will be open from 5-7 p.m. In addition, D’Club L’Eveque will provide live music at Royal Artisan.

A portion of this month’s proceeds will support Soroptimist International of Baker County to fulfill their mission of improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

Grape & Grain returns to Grant County

JOHN DAY — The fourth Grape & Grain festival, organized by the Grant County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate fine wines and craft beer, is Friday, May 16, 6-9 p.m. at the Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion, 411 NW Bridge St.

Tickets are on sale now at the chamber, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $45 per couple in advance, or $50 at the door. Single tickets are $25.

Tickets include dinner (chicken enchiladas, rice, beans, chips and salsa), 25 tokens and a beer or wine glass. The James Gang will provide live music.

Beverages will be available from 1188 Brewing (John Day), Tiger Town Brewing (Mitchell), Copper Belt Winery (Baker City) and Los Rocosos Vineyards (Milton-Freewater).

Vendors include Windy Acres Dairy from Prineville, Juan’s Salsa, A Flower Shop and more, Russell’s Custom Meats, a local cookie maker, and handmade wooden mugs.

The evening features a silent dessert auction, and a live auction for special tickets — a Brad Paisley concert in Bend on May 29, the Friday performance of the Pendleton Round-Up and the Ducks-Beavers game on Sept. 20.

Free childcare will be provided.

Pendleton Men’s Chorus tunes up May 16

PENDLETON — A wide variety of songs, including sacred and secular music, American and world folk music, and a medley from the Broadway stage, will be featured during the annual spring concert of the Pendleton Men’s Chorus.

The performance is scheduled for Friday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Pendleton High School, 1800 NW Carden Ave. Tickets are $10, and children must be at least 4 years old to attend.

The program includes an arrangement of James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain” and several sea shanties, including “Blow the Man Down” and “What Shall We Do with the Drunken Sailor.” Dúlamán, the chorus’s small ensemble, will perform several songs from Ireland and Scotland.

Vocal soloists for the evening include Jameson Hayes, Gabriel Elder, Chris Leonard, Murray Dunlap, Jacob Gau, Bill Mayclin, and Harper Jones.

The Pendleton Men’s Chorus is a community choir; auditions are not required. Mayclin serves as the conductor, Steve Muller is the assistant conductor, and Ruth Winter is the accompanist.

Advance tickets can be purchased at Pendleton Art + Frame, 36 SW Court Ave. In addition, they will be sold at the door. For more information about the chorus, email Mayclin at wmayclin@eotnet.net.

Mysticism workshop is May 16-18 in La Grande

LA GRANDE — Roots-n-Stones is hosting a Mysticism Workshop, designed to bring more joy, happiness and magic into participants’ lives with topics like energy work through crystals, smudging and spiritual cleansing, oracle decks, Feng Shui techniques, manifestation methods, and ways to reconnect with nature.

The workshop will take place on May 16 and May 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and May 18 from 2-4 p.m. at 109 Elm St. The cost of $40 per person.

Whether you’re new to mysticism or looking to deepen your spiritual practice, this workshop offers hands-on guidance in a welcoming environment. To secure a spot, text 541-975-4610 and embark on a journey of self-discovery and intentional living.

Cove Clean-Up Day is happening May 17

COVE — Cove Clean-Up Day is set for Saturday, May 17, from 8 a.m. to noon at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. Residents can dispose of household waste, untreated wood, MDF wood and scrap metal, with special accommodations for refrigerators ($30 fee for freon disposal) and tires ($5 fee for rim removal). A separate burn pile will be available for yard debris, helping keep the community clean and sustainable.

Volunteers are encouraged to join in and enjoy hot dogs and hamburgers after the cleanup effort. For more information or to volunteer, call city hall at 541-568-4566.