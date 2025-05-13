Merry Men to the rescue! Youth actors stage ‘Robin Hood’ in Baker City Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

BAKER CITY — That thief of Sherwood Forest is coming to Baker City, but Robin Hood isn’t your typical hooligan — his only goal is to distribute the wealth.

Especially from Prince John.

Eastern Oregon Regional Theater presents “Robin Hood” May 16-18 and May 23-25 at the theater, 2101 Main St.

Tickets are $10 adults, $8 members and $5 students. On opening night, May 16, the adult price is $7.

Purchase tickets at easternoregonregionaltheatre.com, at the door or by calling 541-523-9652.

Jamie Adams directs this youth play.

“It’s the children’s version of ‘Robin Hood,’” she said. “These kids have learned to dance, we have musicians playing instruments; there are fight scenes.”

The cast of 14 is led by Jace Carroll as Robin Hood. Evan Carroll joins him as Little John and Levi Howard is Friar Tuck.

Maid Marian, played by Obsidian Adams, spends much of her time in the tower, where she was banished by her father, the Sheriff of Nottingham (Ellie Bagenski), to rethink her love for Robin Hood.

“You know him well. He’s been your enemy for many, many years,” Marian tells her father.

But that mischievous character has a way of capturing her heart — and of recruiting a band of followers who are also unhappy that Prince John, played by Elijah Johnson, has usurped the throne of King Richard, played by Miles Joseph, who is away at war.

It’s hard not to believe in Robin Hood, whose purpose is to steal from the rich and give to the poor.

“This will feed a family for a week!” he exclaims, after showing Maid Marian the coin he swiped from the prison guard.

The cast is completed with a group of villagers — Elayna Howard, Skuli Webb, Allana Samet, Yaquina Conner and Roxanna Webber.

Set design is by Lauren Chaney, Abby Dennis and Maria Samet. Lights and sound are handled by Reed Wagstaff and Evan Crowther.