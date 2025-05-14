Island Magic Lu’au and Show returns May 24 to Eastern Oregon University Published 7:00 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Navigators Club presents the 35th annual Island Magic Lu’au and Show on Saturday, May 24.

Festivities begin with a local-style Lu’au dinner at 5 p.m. in the Gilbert Center, followed by a vibrant cultural showcase at 7 p.m. in McKenzie Theatre. Guests will enjoy a menu inspired by traditional dishes from across the Pacific Islands, prepared with care to reflect the diverse culinary heritage of the Pacific region.

This year’s theme, “The Ocean is Our Pathway to Each Other and the World,” is inspired by the influential work of Tongan scholar Epeli Hauʻofa’s essay “Our Sea of Islands,” which reflects the deep and enduring relationships we have with one another and the ocean as a bridge, not a barrier, between communities.

Hau‘ofa reminds us that, instead of being isolated, we are part of an oceanic community bound together by a history of voyaging, exchange, and cultural connection. Our theme honors this legacy and celebrates how the ocean connects us across islands and generations today, celebrating the resilience, beauty, and diversity of Pacific Island cultures through a captivating blend of traditional and contemporary performances.

Tickets, including both dinner and the show, are $25 general admission, or $10 for EOU students, veterans, seniors and children under 12.

Tickets are available at EOU’s Multicultural Center in Hoke, Raul’s Taqueria and Real Deals. Early purchase is recommended, although limited tickets will be available at the door.

Proceeds from the event support the Navigators Club and its ongoing mission to promote cultural awareness, unity and education.