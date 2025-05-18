‘Farewell – A New World Celebration’ Published 7:00 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

Grande Ronde Symphony spring concert is the finale for music director Zachary Banks

LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Symphony will be presenting its spring concert, “Farewell – A New World Celebration,” on Wednesday, May 28, at McKenzie Theatre on the campus of Eastern Oregon University.

The music starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 adults, $12 seniors, $5 college students and $1 for those younger than 18. Tickets are available at Direct Music Source in La Grande, Betty’s Books in Baker City, and online at GrandeRondeSymphony.org.

Special pricing is available for families and groups through the “Grace Notes” program — inquire by emailing info@granderondesymphony.org

A farewell

This will be the final concert of the orchestra under the baton of conductor Zachary Banks.

For the past seven years, Banks has acted as the music director for the Grande Ronde Symphony, shepherding the musicians and regional patrons through video presentations during COVID, past milestones such as the 75th anniversary of the orchestra, and creating collaborations with the high schools, Fiddle Club and Junior Symphony that inspired future generations of music lovers.

“It is bittersweet for us to say farewell to Zach, but we are truly excited to see him further his career and are so grateful for all that he has given to the symphony and the community these past seven years,” said Alice Trindle, president of the Grande Ronde Symphony Association.

Banks has been accepted into the doctoral of music arts program in instrumental conducting at the University of Washington, which begins in the fall of 2025.

The concert

Trindle said the repertoire for the May 28 concert will mark a full-circle moment, as the orchestra will perform Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” which was also a selection from Banks’ first concert with the orchestra seven years ago.

“This beautiful, well-known symphony truly tugs at a variety of emotions, particularly in the lyrical 2nd movement, which later inspired the spiritual-like piece entitled ‘Goin’ Home,’” Trindle said.

The spring concert will feature the 2025 winners of the symphony’s “Concerto + Aria” competition. As the awardee of the Young Student category, violinist Khaos Kook will perform a challenging piece by Camille Saint-Saëns titled “Havanaise.” Kook is from Seattle and has performed as concertmaster of the Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra, as well as being a student at the Seattle Chamber Music Society Academy.

The winner of the Advanced Student award is Hannah Brown, a soprano from La Grande. Hannah is a vocal performance major at Eastern Oregon University, currently in her third year of study. Under the guidance of vocal instructor Jamie Jacobsen, Brown has received extensive training in both opera and musical theatre song repertoire. They will perform “Oh! Mio Babbino Caro (‘Oh! My Dear Father’)” from the opera Gianni Schicchi by Puccini.

The Grande Ronde Junior Symphony will also perform on stage with the GRS orchestra.

The Grande Ronde Symphony Association’s 2024-2025 season is supported by Koza Dental Group, La Grande Audiology, J-U-B Engineers and the Grande Ronde Hospital, along with Go! Eastern Oregon.

This concert has been adopted by David and Katherine Jensen in a salute to Union County Veterans.