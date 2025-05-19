Basalt Bash & Barrel Auction raises money for health services Published 8:00 am Monday, May 19, 2025

MILTON-FREEWATER — The Rocks District Winegrowers are excited to partner with the Milton-Freewater School District with an objective of expanding the delivery of mental and behavioral health services within the community.

To help achieve this goal, the inaugural Basalt Bash & Barrel Auction will be held July 25-26 in Milton-Freewater. The event will benefit the school district while showcasing the world-class wines of Walla Walla and The Rocks District.

The fun starts Friday, July 25, with a wine and tamale tasting at the Watermill Winery Patio, 235 E. Broadway, from 4-6 p.m. Ticketed Bash guests will explore a variety of wines from Rocks District Winegrower (RDW) producers showcasing this distinctive terroir at this walk around wine and tamale tasting party. Additional food will be provided by Fromagerie Walla Walla. Tickets are $65.

Next will be the Fiesta Block Party, a free event from 6-9 p.m. held on North Main Street between Fourth and Eighth avenues. This is part of the Friday Nights on Main series.

Saturday, July 26, brings the Winemaker’s “Fore” — golf with a winemaker, from 7 a.m. to noon at the Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course, 301 Catherine St. Ticketed Bash Golfer-Guests (only 54 tickets available at $125) will take over the golf course and a Rocks District Winegrower will be assigned to each foursome. Beverages and branded Bash visors are provided. Multiple Rocks District wines will be awarded as prizes.

Then from 2-3 p.m., 50 tickets are available for the VIP Bubble Room and Early Access Barrel Tasting & Auction held at Walla Walla Land Company, Davis Orchards, 53285 Appleton Road.

From 3-6 p.m., the Barrel Tasting & Auction opens up and ticketed guests will taste special wines and blends from Walla Walla Valley producers. Tickets are $150. Silent (per case) bidding is available between 25–30 exclusive barrel lots, where the Top 10 bidders (per each barrel lot) will receive one case of wine, upon bottling and an appropriate shipping window. Cheese and charcuterie from Fromagerie Walla Walla will be served.

“This event represents an opportunity to bring people together for fun while fostering community pride, celebrating the incredible wines being produced from Walla Walla Valley wine grapes, all of which drives a commitment to raise critical funds that will create lasting change in Milton-Freewater for its students, residents and businesses,” said Steve Robertson, founder of Delmas and chair of the Basalt Bash.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.rocksdistrict.com. Click on “The Basalt Bash,” then on “tickets.”