Explore and discover at Wallowology in Joseph Published 8:00 am Monday, May 19, 2025

JOSEPH — If you love the awesome ecosystems, landscapes, and wildlife that thrive in Eastern Oregon, you should visit the Wallowology Natural History Discovery Center, located at 508 N Main St. in Joseph.

The season opens on Friday, May 23. Regular hours are Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or event registrations, call 541-432-0112 or email info@wallowology.org. Visit them on Facebook and Instagram, too.

“Wallowology is the study of the natural history of the Wallowa country, enveloping all the Blue Mountains,” said David Mildrexler, Ph.D., systems ecologist and Wallowology faculty member.

Wallowology’s interactive programs will take participants on guided discovery walks, day outings, visits to farms and ranches, and expeditions into the wild. The center also hosts a monthly lecture series on Friday evenings with amazing presenters.

“We’ve been running our lecture series for over a decade now,” Mildrexler said, “and it’s considered one of our flagship educational programs.”

The lecture series runs from May to October, and it is conducted by researchers, land managers, community members with travels in conservation, and indigenous presenters who emphasize cultural components and restoration initiatives.

Check out this summer’s schedule:

Friday, May 23: “Moose in Northeastern Oregon: Ecology, Distribution, and Data Limitations” by Katrina Lopez, wildlife biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, at 7 p.m. at Wallowology. She will talk about the growing moose population in the Blue Mountains, their ecology and general facts about this amazing animal.

Friday, June 6: Natural History of the Blue Mountains by Bob Carson, Phillips Professor of Geology and Environmental Studies Emeritus at Whitman College at Walla Walla. Held at Wallowology, 7 p.m. He will talk about what mountain ranges make up the Blue Mountains and what's unique about their geology, forests, grasslands and wildlife.

Saturday, June 7 Outing: TNC Zumwalt Preserve. Co-guided by Carson and Mildrexler. Meet at Wallowology at 8:30 a.m. Wildflower season will be examined. Registration is required.

Sunday, July 20: "Celebrate the Dark" amphitheater talk and star party. The presenter is Joe Minato, a science teacher and astronomy enthusiast. Held at Wallowa Lake State Park Amphitheater and Lakeside Day Use Area. Amphitheater talk at 8:15 p.m. Star Party begins at 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 8: Benefits of Prescribed Burning. Wallowa County Success Stories by Jenny Reinhardt, Wallowa County Firewise Coordinator. Held at Wallowology, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9 Outing: Prescribe fire tour by Jenny Rinehardt and Mildrexler. Meet at Wallowology, 8:30 a.m.

Groups and field trip classes are welcome. Call the center for registration and details.

“Wallowology is a beautiful center where you see all these exhibits on the wall, and you have a beautiful presentation space,” Mildrexler said. “Attendees always leave our presentations feeling more inspired and more engaged in issues of local relevance, so please come and feel comfortable.”