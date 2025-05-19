Friday Nights on Main start May 23 in Milton-Freewater Published 8:00 am Monday, May 19, 2025

MILTON-FREEWATER — Come to North Main Street in Milton-Freewater on May 23 for a lot of family fun.

The annual spring/summer season of Friday Nights on Main starts at 6 p.m. with an “All American Celebration” — apple pie baking contest, live music by Side Hustle and a vintage car show.

The Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance and businesses provide fun family activities that draw people to town for shopping, dining, wine, music, art and more.

“We are bringing life, happiness and excitement to Main Street and we would love for you to be a part of it all!” the MFCDA advertises in anticipation of the event.

Friday Nights on Main is held on the fourth Friday of each month from May to August at Freewater Square, 417 N. Main St. The events run from 6-9 p.m. There is no admission charge.

Calling bakers!

Pie bakers are invited to test their skills at the annual apple pie baking contest. All participants must turn in their pies at the MFCDA booth by 5:30 p.m. on May 23. The contest is limited to the first 13 to register via www.mfcda.org/fridaynightsonmain/piecontest.

People’s Choice voting will be accepted from 6-7 p.m. Pies will be judged at 7 p.m. and winners will be announced immediately afterward.

Car show

The car show is adding improved prizes and judges. And the show revs up right in the center of the action. For more information or to sign up, go to www.mfcda.org/fridaynightsonmain/vintagecarshow.

Future events

This year’s schedule for Friday Nights:

May 23: All American Celebration

June 27: Summer Splash

July 25: Freewater Fiesta

Aug. 22: Back to Class Bash

“Our kickoff on May 23 promises to set the tone for a summer full of community connection and celebration,” said MFCDA Executive Director Claudia Osorio. “These events are a labor of love made possible by our incredible local businesses, volunteers and partners who share a passion for bringing joy and vibrancy to Main Street. Whether you’re here to shop, dine, dance, or simply enjoy the atmosphere, there’s something for everyone. So, bring your friends and family, and join us; and let’s make this summer one to remember in Milton-Freewater!”

For more information, contact Osorio via email at info@mfcda.org or call 541-938-5563.