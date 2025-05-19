From improv to stand-up comedy Published 8:00 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Steve Hofstetter has shows in Baker City, Walla Walla

BAKER CITY, WALLA WALLA — As a teenager, Steve Hofstetter was trying to find his niche.

“I was trying to find myself, as many teenagers do,” he said. “I was interested in a lot of things.”

Then he was invited to join a school improv group.

“It was a natural fit,” he said. “It was like being thrown into the ocean and finding out I was a fish the whole time.”

He especially liked the response.

“It was the first time in my life I was getting positive attention,” he said.

Then he tried stand-up comedy.

“It was something I always liked as a fan, and wanted to try it once,” he said.

That was 2002, and he’s been touring his stand-up comedy ever since.

On Friday, May 23, he brings his show to Baker City. Doors open at 6 p.m. at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance at churchillbaker.com or $40 at the door.

In addition, he will perform on Saturday, May 24, 7 p.m. at Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. in Walla Walla. Tickets are $30-$45 via www.phtww.org or by calling 509-529-6500.

He rates his show as most appealing for ages 14 and older.

He has more than a billion views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, and his book “Ginger Kid” is a top five pick on Amazon.

In addition, he’s been in four movies and has had two top 20 comedy albums, including one that hit number one on iTunes comedy charts.

Helping others

During the pandemic, Hofstetter moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and bought a building. His goal, by founding the Steel City Arts Foundation, was to provide a place for comedians to “live, work and play.”

There were short-term accommodations for those passing through, and long-term housing for six months or more.

“Art makes the world a better place, so let’s make the world a better place for artists,” he said. “Stand-up is a solo art, but there’s no reason it can’t be a team sport.”

Roots of SCAF started with the Martin Foundation, created in memory of his father, Martin, who died in 2014.

“My father was a very generous person,” he said. “He didn’t have money, but always volunteered his time. He gave what he had.”

The Martin Foundation provided grants to help with expenses so artists could concentrate on their craft full-time.

“The idea of bridging the gaps,” he said.

To learn more, visit steelcityaf.com.