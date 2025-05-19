Launch party planned for ‘The Quill of Umatilla County’ Published 7:00 am Monday, May 19, 2025

PENDLETON — An evening of literary and culinary delights is set for May 30 in Pendleton’s Vert Clubroom.

The launch of the Pendleton Public Library’s first literary magazine, “The Quill of Umatilla County,” will include readings and discussions with authors and poets selected for publication.

Pendleton Public Library Director Jennifer Johnson said the magazine is a new venture that the library is excited to share.

“It’s something the library’s never done before, but I think it’s an appropriate project for us. There isn’t a Umatilla County literary magazine right now, and I think we have a lot of talent in our community,” she said. “It’s great to have the opportunity outside of an educational environment. Colleges have lit mags, high schools have them. I’ve never been involved in a community one before, so I think that makes it more unique.”

Hosted by the Pendleton Friends of the Library, the event will begin with an address from the PFOL board and election of PFOL board members at 5:30 p.m., then shift to readings from selected authors and the discussion.

Admission is free, but registration is requested to guarantee seating and refreshments. Register at https://tinyurl.com/499tnk4s.

Literary Magazine

To produce the literary magazine, the library accepted submissions and had a team of judges review each in a blind process, unaware of the author. The judges scored each piece for originality, engagement and connection to the theme of “Umatilla County: The People and the Public.”

“I was pleasantly surprised by the number of submissions we received. In the past, we have tried to do contests for art and writing and received very few entries,” Johnson said. “The judging was harder than I expected because we had so many submissions. It was really a three-day process for myself, and I am assuming it was for the other judges as well.”

More than 50 submissions were received, and 30 will be published in the inaugural magazine. Each author whose piece was selected is invited to the launch, and multiple will read their pieces aloud during the event. Thanks to a grant from Oregon Humanities, the event will feature a panel discussion and Q&A with some of the authors, as well as a selection of desserts from Great Pacific, Hamley Café, and Girl Scout Troop 51413 (yes, that means out-of-season Girl Scout cookies!).

“I think it’s unique to get to hear people read their work aloud, especially as some of these people are being published for the first time,” Johnson said. “I’m also really excited that we’re going to have a panel that allows the audience to ask questions. There’s really something for everybody. There’s comedy in this book, there’s some compelling nonfiction, and there is a whole host of wonderful poems that represent our area.”

Copies of “The Quill of Umatilla County” will be available for purchase during the event, and sales will go toward funding future editions of the magazine.

“We are going to do this again next year,” Johnson said. “We were lucky enough to get a grant this year, and the grant really helped with all the staff hours that went into coming up with the process for the first time.”