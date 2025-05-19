Quick Takes: May 21 and beyond Published 9:00 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Barley Brown’s welcomes Wesley George

BAKER CITY — Nampa musician Wesley George takes the stage at Barley Brown’s taproom, 2200 Main St., on Friday, May 23, from 6-9 p.m.

George is a singer/songwriter who also covers artists such as Kristofferson, Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Tom Petty and The Lumineers.

He said the core of his inspiration is “lyrics with something to say, which is why his original songs tend to express the emotions that inspired them — inviting each listener to connect through their own experiences, picked up along the road of this thing called life.”

He’s been a musician for about six years.

“Cutting my teeth busking on the street corner,” he said. “I still make it to the corner every now and again, as nothing beats the immediacy of sweating on your acoustic, while shouting into the streets.”

At this point, he has not released albums and prefers “the real-time interaction that comes from performing live.”

Catch James Dean Kindle at Echo May 23

ECHO — James Dean Kindle & His Country Combo kick off the summer season with a sunset patio performance on Friday, May 23, at Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielson St., starting at 6 p.m.

Pendleton Catering Company will be serving a seafood boil.

Yellowhawk hosts game night for families

MISSION — Everything from chess, checkers and Uno to Tower Stack Hues & Cues and more are featured during Family Game Night hosted by the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center.

The event is Thursday, May 22, 5-8 p.m. in the clinic’s Laxsimwit Conference Room, 46314 Timine Way. It also features a Fortnite Tournament — teams of eight players can compete in two divisions: ages 8-12 and 13-17. Prizes, which include a gamer chair, 24-inch gaming monitor and a gaming headset, will be awarded.

In addition to fun, the event includes pizza, drinks and prevention information about alcohol and drugs, including Fentanyl; Narcan will be available. For more information or to register, call Jessica or Leighton at 541-240-8425.

Children’s Fair offers free family fun

BOARDMAN — Get ready to have some fun during the Morrow County Children’s Fair.

In its 23rd year, the free family event is moving to a new venue. It is Thursday, May 22, 4-6 p.m. at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road. Presented by Community Counseling Solutions, it features games, activities, food, refreshments and crafts.

For more information, search www.facebook.com/mcchildrensfair. For questions, call 541-676-9161.

Comedians take stage at The Vert

PENDLETON — An evening of laughs is featured as comedian Tyler Boeh performs in Pendleton.

The all-ages event is Friday, May 23, 7:30 p.m. at the Little Vert Theater, 480 SW Dorion Ave. The doors open at 7 p.m. While the show is open to all ages, it may contain some adult themes and subject matter.

Tickets are $20 via Eventbrite.com. Drinks will be available for purchase.

Boeh is known for his blend of beatboxing and comedy. He has performed in numerous comedy events, including the Seattle International Comedy Competition, San Francisco Comedy Competition and the World Series of Comedy.

Brian Warren is the show’s host. Raised in Boston, he joined the comedy scene in 2000 while serving in the U.S. Army.

Island Magic Lu’au and Show returns May 24

LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Navigators Club presents the 35th annual Island Magic Lu’au and Show on Saturday, May 24.

Festivities begin with a local-style Lu’au dinner at 5 p.m. in the Gilbert Center, followed by a vibrant cultural showcase at 7 p.m. in McKenzie Theatre. Guests will enjoy a menu inspired by traditional dishes from across the Pacific Islands, prepared with care to reflect the diverse culinary heritage of the Pacific region.

Tickets, including both dinner and the show, are $25 general admission, or $10 for EOU students, veterans, seniors and children under 12.

Tickets are available at EOU’s Multicultural Center in Hoke, Raul’s Taqueria and Real Deals. Early purchase is recommended, although limited tickets will be available at the door.

Proceeds from the event support the Navigators Club and its ongoing mission to promote cultural awareness, unity and education.

Youth actors stage ‘Robin Hood’ in Baker City

BAKER CITY — That thief of Sherwood Forest is coming to Baker City, but Robin Hood isn’t your typical hooligan — his only goal is to distribute the wealth.

Especially from Prince John.

Eastern Oregon Regional Theater presents “Robin Hood” May 23-25 at the theater, 2101 Main St.

Tickets are $10 adults, $8 members and $5 students at easternoregonregionaltheatre.com, at the door or by calling 541-523-9652.

Shopping and trains this weekend in Sumpter

SUMPTER — Memorial Day weekend brings the first flea market of the year to Sumpter, and vendors will line the main streets to peddle wares from Friday through Monday, May 23 to May 26.

The weekend also features short train rides on the Sumpter Valley Railroad, which introduced this option several years ago for those who may not have time for the longer trip from McEwen Depot to the Sumpter Station.

On Saturday and Sunday, May 24-25, trains leave Sumpter at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Monday, May 26, has two options — 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Fares are $19 for ages 18 and older, $13 for ages 3-17, and $16 for seniors/military/veterans. Purchase tickets in advance at sumptervalleyrailroad.org.

Memorial Day brings catfish derby to Huntington

HUNTINGTON — If you like to fish, head to Huntington for the annual catfish derby, held over Memorial Day weekend.

Registration opens Friday afternoon and continues Saturday morning at Lions Park. The contest ends at 4 p.m. Monday, May 26. The cost to enter is $10 adults and $5 for juniors ages 5-13.

And it’s not just about fish — the Huntington Senior and Youth Organization staves off hunger with breakfast and lunch at the cook shack in Lion’s Park (if you don’t like to eat catfish, try the chicken strips).

Saturday features music by the David Henry band from 1-4 p.m., and a barbecue chicken dinner served from 3 p.m. until the food is gone. Cost is $12 adults and $10 children.

Artistic summer camps planned in La Grande

LA GRANDE — The mNemosyne 2025 summer camps are gearing up to offer young performers the chance to explore puppetry, improvisation and theatrical skills. Presented by mNemosyne Studios, 104 Depot St., these week-long summer camps are designed for ages 6-16, providing hands-on experiences in acting, storytelling and stagecraft.

Campers will make their own puppets, learn improvisation techniques, and transform stories into engaging performances, culminating in a final showcase for family and friends.

With small class sizes ensuring personalized instruction, the camps kick off with Creative Drama & Puppetry (June 16-19, ages 6-9), followed by Intro to Improv (June 23-27, ages 8-12) and Shadow Puppetry Camp (July 7-19, ages 9-16), which includes a live performance.

Additional sessions in directing, stage management and playwriting will be announced soon.

Registration is now open, and early sign-ups receive 20% off with the code EarlyBirdSummer25. You can register at mNemosyne Studios’ website, https://holisticacting.com. For more information, call 541-663-1009 or email rikkijohickey@holisticacting.com.

Kids get a chance to cook at May 31 workshop

LA GRANDE — Community Kindness of Eastern Oregon is hosting “Cooking with Kids,” a fun and interactive event, designed for children ages 7 and up who love to help in the kitchen.

Taking place on Saturday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., this free event will be held in The Cavern, the event space at Community Kindness, 1315 Adams Ave. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Also, with only 10 spaces available, early registration is encouraged.

This hands-on experience will introduce young chefs to basic cooking skills in a welcoming environment, fostering creativity and confidence in the kitchen. For more information or to secure a spot, call 541-805-1410.

Power House screens powerful documentary

WALLA WALLA — A docu-poem in six verses, “Meanwhile” is described as a “ground-breaking film about how race, racism and resistance shape our shared breath.” It will be screened on Wednesday, May 28, 7 p.m. at the Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.

According to promotional materials, the documentary combines artists’ expressions with historical and observational footage to unveil the profound impact of white supremacy on our human connections.

“This is not a love letter to this country. But to us inside this country,” said Jacqueline Woodson, narrator. “We see us. We love us. We make eye contact and nod to us.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students via www.phtww.org or by calling 509-529-6500. To view a trailer and learn more about the film, search www.meanwhilefilm.com.

Traveling exhibit highlights Oregon’s First Nations

CONDON — A traveling exhibit highlighting the ingenuity of Oregon’s First Nations in utilizing natural resources and developing solutions to challenges is on display May 15 through June 6 at Veterans Memorial Hall, 120 S. Main St. in Condon.

“Native Innovation,” from the Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the University of Oregon, offers a variety of interactive displays and activities, making it suitable for viewers of all ages.

The Gilliam County Public Library is coordinating the exhibition. For questions, call 541-351-9510.

Pancakes with a ‘Candy Land’ twist

LA GRANDE — Get ready for a Candy Land-themed breakfast experience at the 80th annual Pancake Breakfast in the Park, hosted by Soroptimist International La Grande. Join the fun on Sunday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Riverside Park Pavilion, where guests will enjoy whimsical decorations, games and appearances by beloved characters like King Kandy and Princess Lolly.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under, and are available from any Soroptimist member or by emailing breakfast@lagrandesoroptimist.org.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, but usually sell out in advance. All proceeds benefit the Soroptimist scholarship fund, supporting education in the community. For more information and updates, check out the Facebook page of Soroptimist International – La Grande.

BMCC offers class on beekeeping

LA GRANDE — Blue Mountain Community College is offering a beekeeping workshop at Trinity Baptist Church in La Grande, providing a hands-on opportunity to learn the art and science of caring for honey bees.

The workshop will take place on June 14, June 21 and June 28 from 9-11 a.m. It covers various topics, such as hive functions, proper care techniques, honey harvesting and purchasing hive maintenance equipment.

Participants will also explore the history of beekeeping and learn simple recipes using homegrown honey.

With limited spaces available, early registration is encouraged. The $49 fee grants access to expert instruction and practical insights into starting and maintaining a hive. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/beekeepingatbmcc. For more information, call 541-276-1260.

Plan ahead now for the Huckleberry Festival

NORTH POWDER — The Huckleberry Festival in North Powder is returning to celebrate the beloved wild huckleberry and the vibrant community that surrounds it.

Taking place July 26-27, this annual event kicks off with a community breakfast and all-school reunion from 7-10:30 a.m., followed by a parade at 11 a.m.

The parade is free to enter and is open to everyone and everything from tractors, flatbed trailers, pickup trucks, dirt bikes, four-wheelers and horses, as well as small businesses, FFA students, high school sports teams, junior rodeo and any whimsical or creative idea.

For an entry form, drop a comment on the Huckleberry Festival – North Powder, Oregon Facebook page.

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy craft and food vendors, live entertainment by Red Mabel out of Burns for the Saturday Night Street Dance, a huckleberry dessert contest and auction, activities for kids, and a fire station barbecue.

One of the festival’s highlights is the Huckleberry Car Show, where car enthusiasts can showcase their vehicles in a variety of categories. There is a $15 entry fee and car owners can register in front of the white gazebo on E Street on July 26 from 8-10:30 a.m., with the show running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by awards. To get involved, contact Sydney Kmetic at 541-975-3110 or keelankmetic@gmail.com.

Another fun feature of the Huckleberry Festival is the Mud Volleyball Tournament, happening July 26 at noon. Teams of 6 to 12 players (ages 13 and up) can compete for cash prizes, with bigger prizes awarded as more teams join. Registration is $150 per team, and all players must sign waivers. Teams are encouraged to create huckleberry-themed uniforms. The registration deadline is July 19. For more details, contact event coordinator Doreneia Karolski at 541-403-0864 or doreneiak@yahoo.com.

For vendors looking to participate, spaces are available, and sign-ups are encouraged before they fill up.

Festival organizers are also seeking sponsors. Tiers range from $50 to $200, and each sponsor will be featured on promotional/advertising materials. If interested, visit the Huckleberry Festival – North Powder, Oregon Facebook page, send a message or drop a comment, and the sponsorship coordinator will respond.