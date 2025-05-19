The Reeves Brothers are coming to the OK Theater Published 8:00 am Monday, May 19, 2025

ENTERPRISE — The Reeves Brothers, Ameripolitan’s 2018 Honky Tonk band of the year, are bringing their traditional country sound and original tunes to the stage of the OK Theater, 208 W. Main St., on Thursday, May 29, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 at theoldok.com.

The Reeves Brothers are currently based out of Nashville, where they are prolifically writing songs and working on their next two to three records.

Matt Reeves said the show in Enterprise is part of The Reeves Brothers tour that begins in Detroit, includes a few gigs in Alaska, then a stop at the OK Theater before continuing to Portland. Their last visit to the Northwest was as the opening act for Justin Moore, so they are excited to be heading back our way.

The brothers were raised in Pahrump, Nevada, and lived about 50 yards from The Stagestop, a juke joint where their father, Jack Reeves, took up musical residency five nights a week. Their late father was a major musical influence for them, as is the music of Merle Haggard, Red Simpson and Gib Gilbeau.

Practically raised in the juke joint, Matt and Cole have music in their souls and you can hear it in their music. In 2016, they joined their musical talents and formed The Reeves Brothers.

They certainly caught the ear of Darrell Brann, the owner of the OK Theater. The Branns have a great ear for finding talent and bringing it to the stage here in Enterprise.

“Raised as a honky tonk musician, I’m always looking for and following authentic traditional country musicians,” Brann said. “When I find a group I like, I’ll search for raw footage to see what their stage show is like. I knew The Reeves Brothers had talent, but it was the raw footage clips of their performances that made me realize their authenticity and that they would be a great fit for the OK stage. I am really looking forward to this show!”

“If you love and have been missing that traditional country sound, we invite you to come on down to our show,” Matt Reeves said. “Just show up, bring your happy selves and we will entertain you.”