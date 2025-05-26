Dragon’s Gate Renaissance Faire is May 30-June 1 in Milton-Freewater Published 7:00 am Monday, May 26, 2025

MILTON-FREEWATER — Step into a world of chivalry, magic and merriment!

Whether you’re a noble king or queen, a dashing lord or lady, or even a humble peasant, don your finest garb and join Dragon’s Gate Brewery for a grand Renaissance celebration.

Owners Adam and Jennifer Gregory warn, “But beware — this realm welcomes more than just mortals. Faeries, wizards and elves shall walk among us.”

This year’s Renaissance Faire at Dragon’s Gate will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 1. The brewery is located at 52288 Sunquist Road in Milton-Freewater.

Those attending witness the legendary Seattle Knights in epic combat — cheer them on as they clash in thrilling jousts and sword fights to see who will claim victory and become the champion.

With over 30 talented artisans, you’ll find a variety of treasures. You can also indulge in delicious festival feasts, from giant turkey legs and smash burgers to hand pies, lemonade and ice cream. There is a beer garden for those 21 and over.

Enchanting entertainment awaits in the musical magic of Calico Bones, Mari Gisele and Skweez the Weezle, as well as sword-fighting demonstrations, belly dancing by Troupe Azure and the regal presence of Queen Elizabeth herself.

This is a day of adventure, revelry and unforgettable memories. The celebration will be held rain or shine. Renaissance Faire clothing is encouraged but not required.

Another interesting feature is Oberon, Dragon’s Gate’s Friesian stallion, which the owners imported from the Netherlands. Standing 16.1 hands, Oberon advanced to the second viewing at the stallion show in Leeuwarden, Netherlands.

Tickets

Advance tickets are $23 for adults or $12 for ages 6-12. The price at the gate is $30 adults, $15 children. Admission is free for ages 5 and younger.

For tickets and information, visit www.dragonsgatebrewery.com, search Facebook via bit.ly/43MEqoP, email dragon@dragonsgatebrewery.com or call 541-215-2622.