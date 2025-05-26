Elgin Lions’ Riverfest, family fun June 14 Published 10:10 am Monday, May 26, 2025

ELGIN — This year’s Riverfest is being held on June 14 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Community Center grounds. Bring your family and friends and enjoy the sights, eats and community camaraderie.

“It’s going to be bigger than ever this year,” Lions President Pat McDonald said.

The day begins with the all-you-can-eat Firemen’s Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at Elgin Rural Fire Protection District’s Station No. 2, 155 N. 10th Ave. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, hot coffee or cold orange juice and milk. This is their annual fundraising event, so they appreciate everyone’s attendance and donations.

While you’re there, pick up a map of the citywide yard sales. Maps are also available at the post office and the car show.

The grassy grounds on the south side of the Elgin Community Center will host a car show, motorcycle show and an antique tractor show starting at 9 a.m. As usual, there will be numerous awards given after 2 p.m.

There will also be a climbing wall from the Oregon Army National Guard. In addition, the duck train will give kids free rides all day. There will also be some free games, like a cake walk and candy bingo.

“One of our big events is the duck race at noon,” McDonald said. “You can buy one duck for $2 or 10 ducks for $6 from any Lions member. They are all numbered, and we draw them out of the water and give away six cash prizes.”

Baltimore Street will be the location of the vendors, where you’ll find a food truck and various craft vendors to browse. To register as a vendor, call Susie Harris at 541-910-3090 for the application. The cost for a 10-by-10 foot space is $15.

During Riverfest, the Elgin Museum and Historical Society will be open for visitors, and they will also have a vendor’s booth set up at the event. The Elgin Museum booth will sell baked goods and hand out informational materials about their fundraising efforts to purchase a new and larger museum in downtown Elgin.

Elgin alumni will be in town for Riverfest because later in the afternoon, they will be attending the annual Elgin Alumni Banquet at the Elgin Stampede Hall. Social hour starts at 4 p.m., followed by a delicious dinner at 6 p.m.

“Everyone is welcome at Riverfest, and there will be fun family activities for everyone,” McDonald said. “Come on out and join us in the fun. All proceeds of Riverfest go right back into the community.”