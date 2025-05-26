Music, Community and Connection: Bridging Roots fundraiser brings jazz and generosity to Baker City Published 10:15 am Monday, May 26, 2025

BAKER CITY — The stage is set for an inspiring evening in Baker City on Friday, May 30.

The Bridging Roots fundraising auction, hosted at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St. in Baker City, promises community, connection, and a shared celebration of local talent and student achievement.

From 6-9 p.m., residents and visitors alike are invited to an event that not only delights the senses but also strengthens the bonds that keep our community growing.

At the heart of the evening is Bridging Roots, a student-led organization at Eastern Oregon University dedicated to fostering success, support and social belonging for students navigating their college journey. By creating opportunities for connection and engagement on campus, Bridging Roots ensures that students feel empowered and connected throughout their academic experiences, directly contributing to a more inclusive and supportive environment.

Adding a vibrant musical backdrop to the festivities is the 45th Parallel Band — EOU’s multi-genre jazz ensemble. This group of instrumentalists and vocalists brings a unique blend of soul, funk, jazz, Latin, R&B, pop, rock and world music to the stage. Their original student arrangements promise to bring the room to life, offering an eclectic mix that ranges from the sounds of Frank Zappa and Tito Puente to Amy Winehouse and Duke Ellington.

While the music captivates, guests will also have a chance to participate in an auction featuring various items donated by local community members. Auction offerings include coupons and gift baskets from local businesses, such as Raul’s Taqueria, Club 24, Tap That Growlers and Red Cross Drug Store, along with homemade baked goods from community members.

Proceeds support both 45th Parallel and Bridging Roots.

Tickets are $15 in advance at churchillbaker.com or $20 at the door. Admission is free for age 15 and younger who attend with a paid adult.

Food and beverages will be available to purchase.