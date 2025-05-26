Quick Takes: May 28 and beyond Published 10:33 am Monday, May 26, 2025

Monthly dance is May 31 in La Grande

LA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers have their monthly dance on Saturday, May 31, at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. Admission is $5 or free for ages 12 and younger. The evening includes a finger food potluck.

Condon welcomes Mike Beck in concert

CONDON — Cowboy singer-songwriter Mike Beck will perform a free show on Friday, May 30, at the Liberty Theatre, 212 S. Main St. in Condon.

Dinner served by Gaby’s Tacos starts at 6 p.m., along with a cash bar by Wild Sage Restaurant. Also, the 4-H club Ewe & Me will set up a bake sale.

The music starts at 7 p.m.

Beck has performed all over the U.S. and Europe, from intimate house concerts and barns to festivals and the Country Music Hall of Fame. A regular at the National Cowboy Poetry Festival in Elko, Nevada, his songs have been recorded by such artists as Mary McCaslin, Colter Wall and Ian Tyson. He just finished up a tour opening for Dave Alvin and The Third Mind. Last year, he performed at The Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco with some of the all-time greatest folk musicians, including Jackson Browne, Joan Baez and Steve Earle, in a tribute to Ramblin’ Jack Elliott.

For information, visit condonarts.org. This concert is organized by the Condon Arts Council, which purchased the historic Liberty Theatre in 2022 and the old mortuary building in 2023. The CAC plans to merge the buildings into the Condon Center for the Arts.

The CAC recently received a $1 million grant from Gilliam County to renovate the buildings and to preserve their historic value.

Learn about salmon at Josephy Center talk

JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture will present “People of the Salmon” on Thursday, May 29, at 7 p.m.

This program is free and open to the public

Radio journalist Jane Fritz has been producing shows for public radio, and now podcasts, for decades. And over the decades, she has interviewed many Nez Perce elders and fisheries experts about the salmon. She recently put together an hour-long podcast, using interviews over more than 20 years. Some of the voices she captured are no longer with us, but they had important roles and insights into the salmon story historically, and as it is developing today.

Shane Vatland, the new Nez Perce Fisheries field office supervisor in Wallowa County, will join Fritz on Thursday to talk about her work, the work of Nez Perce Fisheries with sockeye and more.

She will have some clips from the documentary. The podcast is available anytime at mythweaver.org.

Literary magazine is hot off the press

PENDLETON — Authors selected for inclusion in the inaugural publication of “The Quill of Umatilla County” will share from their works during the Pendleton Friends of the Library annual meeting.

The public is welcome to attend Friday, May 30, 5:30 p.m. in the Vert Clubroom, 345 W. Fourth St. The literary magazine features the works of 17 authors, as well as visual arts from a photographer and a painter. The evening also includes a panel discussion and refreshments.

Copies of the magazine will be available for check-out at local libraries. In addition, they will be sold at the launch party. While attendance to the event is free, those planning to attend are asked to register at www.pendletonor.gov/library. For questions, call 541-966-0380.

Community band, choir present spring concerts

LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Music Association presents spring concerts for the community band and choir in June.

The community band spring concert, conducted by Russ Carpenter, is Monday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. in McKenzie Theater at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.

The community choir concert, directed by Daniel Durrell, will be Thursday, June 5, at 7 p.m. at McKenzie Theater. The evening will also feature a special performance by the EOU Chamber Choir, directed by Peter Wordelman.

Admission is free to both concerts, and donations are welcome at the door.

Lili St Anne plays at the Range Rider

ENTERPRISE — Lili St Anne, a folk rock musician from Santa Fe, New Mexico, plays at The Range Rider, 107 NW First St., on Friday, May 30.

The music starts at 7 p.m. This stop is part of her Cellophane Tour.

Elizabeth Fagan is the force behind Lili St Anne. Her music isn’t just heard — it’s felt, and described as drifting “between the delicate and the defiant, threading folk roots with the wild spark of psychedelia.”

Eastern Oregon Livestock Show returns June 1

UNION — The week-long Eastern Oregon Livestock Show kicks off Sunday, June 1.

Early in the week brings 4-H and FFA events with horses on Sunday through Tuesday, and small animals on Monday. Market animals weigh in on Wednesday, then have competitions Thursday and Friday.

The Main Street Parade is Friday at 2 p.m., and the livestock auction is at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 7.

The week also features a rodeo, with Ed Miller Xtreme Bulls at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, then PRCA rodeo on Friday and Saturday at 4 p.m., and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Advance rodeo tickets are $18 adults or $13 for ages 6-12. The price at the gate is $20 adults or $15 ages 6-12.

For a complete schedule and ticket information, visit easternoregonlivestockshow.com.

Learn to grow food in free ‘Seed to Supper’ course

PENDLETON — Oregon State University Extension is offering a “Seed to Supper” course that includes information about how to grow food on a limited budget.

The class starts June 9 and will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, from 5-6:30 p.m., through June 25 at COPES Peer Center #106, 1516 SW Emigrant Ave.

There is no cost for the class, but registration is required at https://beav.es/Nu6.

Health fair coming to John Day June 13

JOHN DAY — The 28th annual Grant County Health Fair is Friday, June 13, from 7 a.m. to noon at the Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion.

The event features a blood draw ($40 for general health panel, plus $5 for A1C), free breast exams, free Stop the Bleed class, tai chi class, blood pressure checks and more.

Pre-register online at bluemountainhospital.org or register in person in the hospital gift shop June 9-11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Scholarships are available.

BMCC offers class on beekeeping

LA GRANDE — Blue Mountain Community College is offering a beekeeping workshop at Trinity Baptist Church in La Grande, providing a hands-on opportunity to learn the art and science of caring for honey bees.

The workshop will take place on June 14, June 21 and June 28 from 9-11 a.m. It covers various topics, such as hive functions, proper care techniques, honey harvesting and purchasing hive maintenance equipment.

Participants will also explore the history of beekeeping and learn simple recipes using homegrown honey.

With limited spaces available, early registration is encouraged. The $49 fee grants access to expert instruction and practical insights into starting and maintaining a hive. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/beekeepingatbmcc. For more information, call 541-276-1260.

Apply soon to Handmade Holidays Makers Market

LA GRANDE — Applications are due July 25 for the Handmade Holidays Makers Market, which runs Nov. 21-22 at Art Center East in La Grande.

The two-day art sale draws over 1,500 visitors. Past offerings included paintings, ceramics, jewelry, stained glass, blown glass, textiles, screen printing, cards and stationery, leather items, hand-made skillets, artisan foods, terrariums, candles, soaps and skincare, and more.

According to the website, ACE selects Handmade Holidays vendors “for the quality and uniqueness of their work, and curates the lineup to include a balanced and engaging selection.”

Applicants will be notified on Aug. 1. Handmade Holidays is open to artists and makers who are 18 years or older. All products must be original products. For questions, contact Jennifer Durr at jenn@artcentereast.org.

Find the application at artcentereast.org (Handmade Holidays is under the “Events” tab).

Walla Walla Music Fest is May 30–June 1

WALLA WALLA — Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of music, fun and community — the artist lineup for the 2025 Walla Walla Music Fest includes the one and only Jackson Dean, one of Nashville’s fastest-rising stars.

Joining Dean on stage are Scooter Brown, formerly of War Hippies, Jordan St Cyr, Morgan Gruber, Whey Jennings (the son of legendary country musician Waylon Jennings), Savannah Nicole, Caleb Lathrop, Rare of Breed and more artists.

Held at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., the weekend of events kicks off on Friday, May 30, when the gates open at 4:30 p.m. The demolition derby has added a combine derby this year — demo time trials start at 5 p.m., followed by heat races and then the derby at 7 p.m.

The night also includes a performance from Vegas McGraw, along with a solo from Ty Lane, a local favorite.

Saturday, May 31, starts with the Best of Walla Walla Car Show at noon. The music lineup includes HRD KOR at 11:45 a.m.; Color Blind, 12:50 p.m.; Caleb Lathrop, 2:30 p.m.; Morgan Gruber, 4:15 p.m.; Scooter Brown Band, 5:45 p.m.; Whey Jennings, 7:30 p.m.; and Jackson Dean at 9 p.m.

Faith and Family Day on Sunday, June 1, wraps up the weekend with music from The Hankers at 12:15 p.m., Savana Nichole at 1:20 p.m., Whey Jennings at 2:50 p.m., Jordan St Cyr at 4:20 p.m., and Christian music by Rare of Breed at 5:50 p.m.

There will be food trucks, beer and wine, along with games. Chairs and blankets are welcome.

For more information, visit www.wallawallafest.com.

Are you a Dutch oven master?

RICHLAND — Eagle Valley Days on June 14 will once again include a Dutch oven cook-off, and interested participants are encouraged to sign up now.

Alissa Dennis is again co-chairing the event with Riata Brown. For information or to register, contact Dennis at 541-314-7152 or foundationqh@yahoo.com.

“Come and join us! We have so much fun,” she said. “Riata and I have entered a competition at Jordan Valley Rodeo this month and we are pretty excited about that. Dutch oven cooking is a lot of fun. We hope people will participate in the Eagle Valley Days cook-off and join in.”

The categories are main dish, bread and dessert. Taste testing tickets will be available, but there will be a limit of 40. There will also be a spectator’s tent for those who want to watch the process during the competition.

Also, Eagle Valley Days is looking for vendors for Art in the Park — space is $10. Contact Abby Graven at 541-519-8868 for information.

Plan ahead now for the Huckleberry Festival

NORTH POWDER — The Huckleberry Festival in North Powder is returning to celebrate the beloved wild huckleberry and the vibrant community that surrounds it.

Taking place July 26-27, this annual event kicks off with a community breakfast and all-school reunion from 7-10:30 a.m., followed by a parade at 11 a.m.

The parade is free to enter and is open to everyone and everything from tractors, flatbed trailers, pickup trucks, dirt bikes, four-wheelers and horses, as well as small businesses, FFA students, high school sports teams, junior rodeo and any whimsical or creative idea.

For an entry form, drop a comment on the Huckleberry Festival – North Powder, Oregon Facebook page.

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy craft and food vendors, live entertainment by Red Mabel out of Burns for the Saturday Night Street Dance, a huckleberry dessert contest and auction, activities for kids, and a fire station barbecue.

One of the festival’s highlights is the Huckleberry Car Show, where car enthusiasts can showcase their vehicles in various categories. There is a $15 entry fee and car owners can register in front of the white gazebo on E Street on July 26 from 8-10:30 a.m., with the show running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by awards. To get involved, contact Sydney Kmetic at 541-975-3110 or keelankmetic@gmail.com.

Another fun feature of the Huckleberry Festival is the Mud Volleyball Tournament, happening July 26 at noon. Teams of 6 to 12 players (ages 13 and up) can compete for cash prizes, with bigger prizes awarded as more teams join. Registration is $150 per team, and all players must sign waivers. Teams are encouraged to create huckleberry-themed uniforms. The registration deadline is July 19. For more details, contact event coordinator Doreneia Karolski at 541-403-0864 or doreneiak@yahoo.com.

For vendors looking to participate, spaces are available, and sign-ups are encouraged before they fill up.

Festival organizers are also seeking sponsors. Tiers range from $50 to $200, and each sponsor will be featured on promotional/advertising materials. If interested, visit the Huckleberry Festival – North Powder, Oregon Facebook page, send a message or drop a comment, and the sponsorship coordinator will respond.

Save the date for holiday-inspired art classes

LA GRANDE — Art Center East is getting into the spirit early with festive, holiday-themed art classes for all ages this summer.

The July classes will celebrate the midway point to the winter holidays — ornaments, snowy scenes, handmade gifts and more.

A full schedule will be released soon at artcentereast.org.