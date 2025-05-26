Register now for Wild School programs in La Grande Published 7:00 am Monday, May 26, 2025

LA GRANDE — The summer schedule for Wild School held in La Grande has been announced. All classes are free, but registration is required because class size is limited.

Funded through a grant from the Gray Family Foundation, these classes lead children through earth science-type lessons and related art. The sessions are conducted by Meghan Ballard, board chair of Blue Mountain Conservancy, and Amanda Welch, an art teacher with the Elgin School District.

All classes are held at the Heritage Pond Education Center, 913 S. Miller Drive in La Grande..

Enroll your child in the following summer schedule for Wild Schools:

Wild Preschool

June 21, 27, and July 11, 19 from 10–11 a.m. Limited to 20.

“This is for kids ages 0 to 6 years, and it’s a caregiver-and-me class,” Ballard said. “Each class starts with a song and parachute time. There is a different theme every day, like seeds or feathers and scales, all earth science-based art and science projects with it.”

At the end of the class, the kids walk around the pond. Ballard is the sole teacher for this school.

Wild School

June 20 and July 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. Limited to 20.

“This school is for elementary school kids, ages 6 through 12 years,” Ballard said. “It’s a drop-off class and there are two teachers for this class, Ballard and Welch.”

Due to the popularity of this class, Ballard hopes to add a few more class dates for this age group. There is a theme for the class, like pond life and the discovery of pond insects.

The classes include some science, cooking and art.

Third annual Bat Night Out

Saturday, July 12, from 8-9:15 p.m. No limit on registration.

Making its third annual run, Bat Night Out is open to the public, however, youths must be accompanied by a parent. It’s a fun evening with a campfire, s’mores, art, and watching bats fly over the pond. Welch will show kids how to draw bats with charcoal.

“Toward the end of the night, we will see hundreds of bats flying over the pond, eating insects,” Ballard said.

Adult Wild School fundraiser

July 25, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Limit of 10 adults.

This event is held quarterly, and Ballard and Welch donate all materials. The tickets sell for $45 each and 100% goes toward making the Wild School classes free for the kids.

“At this fundraiser, adults will experiment with some wild pigments from clays found in the valley that they will grind up into paint,” Ballard said. “We usually make some kind of beverage from wild plants, and this time we’ll make elderflower cordial.”

Register

Enroll at bluemountainconservancy.org or call Ballard at 503-708-4264.