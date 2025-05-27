Live music planned at Pendleton Center for the Arts Published 7:00 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

PENDLETON — Pendleton Center for the Arts has announced two upcoming music performances.

First up, on June 18, is Okaidja Afroso, a multi-instrumentalist, Afro-Jazz, Afro-Classical, ambient music, singer-songwriter and traditional dancer from Ghana, West Africa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at pendletonarts.org or by calling 541-310-7413.

According to a press release, Afroso continues to break new ground, as evidenced in his latest classical African music album “Jaku Mumor” (Jàkú Mũmɔ — which means Ancestral Spirit in the Gãdangmé language) — inspired by ancient African wisdom.

The new album dives deeper into Okaidja’s cultural roots by collaborating directly with the Gãdangmé Fishermen to share the full artistry of their a cappella singing and chants that awakes the spirit of the human soul. This performance is made possible through the generous support of Harriet Isom.

July music

On July 16, the center welcomes the Carpathian-Pacific Trio. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at pendletonarts.org.

Yankl Falk, Andrew Ehrlich and Courtney Von Drehle present an intimate program of klezmer and Yiddish song, Romanian and Hungarian fiddle tunes, devotional Hasidic melody, Eastern European folk, American theatre and cabaret music, and much more. The members of the trio also perform as part of the klezmer/groove quintet The Carpathian-Pacific Express.

This event is made possible through the support of Susan and Harold Geller.

The Pendleton Center for the Arts music series is supported in part by the Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF) and the National Endowment for the Arts.