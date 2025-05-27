Saddle up for Grant County history! Published 9:21 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Got a question about Grant County days gone by?

Well, there’s a museum for that.

Five of them, in fact, all opening up for the 2025 season, with staff and volunteers ready to answer visitors’ questions.

Here’s everything you need to know for your trip into the past.

Grant County Ranch and Rodeo Museum

241 E. Main St., John Day

Dedicated to the area’s rich ranching and rodeo history, the Grant County Ranch and Rodeo Museum houses displays of past fair and rodeo court costumes, trophy saddles, Western art, rodeo champions, knife collections and much more, each in its own themed area. The museum, which opened its doors in 2005, is celebrating 20 years in its mission to preserve and honor the cowboy lifestyle and legacy.

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, now through September. Admission is $3 for those 12 and older and free for children under 12. For more information, call 541-620-1449 or 541-620-4883.

Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site

125 NW Canton St., John Day

The Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site, also in John Day, honors the influence of Chinese immigrants during the county’s pioneering years following the mid-1800s gold rush.

Two buildings currently comprise the “Golden Flower of Prosperity.” An interpretive center on Northwest Canton Street houses videos, exhibits and a gift shop. A museum on nearby Ing Hay Way, built in 1865, is the preserved building where businessmen Ing Hay and Lung On ran several enterprises from 1888–1948. The National Historic Landmark is under the jurisdiction of Oregon State Parks.

Open hours for the interpretive center are 9-11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, now through October. Days open may increase later in the season. The museum is open for 45-minute tours at the top of every hour, with the last one at 3 p.m.

Admission is free for all activities.

To schedule a tour, call 541-575-2800. For more information, visit friendsofkamwahchung.com.

DeWitt Museum and Sumpter Valley Railway Depot Park

Bridge and Main Streets, Prairie City

The two-story DeWitt Museum at Depot Park in Prairie City boasts a wealth of artifacts, including rocks and minerals, railroad memorabilia, vintage photos and books, ranching, mining and household items from the Prairie City area; and even a souvenir shop.

Erected in 1910, the depot was the terminus of the Sumpter Valley Railway, which operated from Baker City to Prairie City until 1933. Offices, baggage and waiting areas were downstairs while the living quarters for the station agent were on the second floor. In 1976, the museum was nominated to the National Register of Historic Places.

Open hours are noon to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from May 16 through September. Admission is $5 per person. For more information, call 541-620-2956.

Grant County Historical Museum

101 S. Canyon City Blvd., Canyon City

Gold mining tools, rocks and minerals, vintage newspapers and photographs, Native American artifacts, farming equipment, household items, books, an extensive research library and a gift shop are among the offerings in the spacious Grant County Historical Museum.

Since 1953, the museum has been at its current location in Canyon City, which is the Grant County seat. Adding to the historical experience are the Greenhorn Jail and local pioneer Joaquin Miller’s cabin, located next to the museum and available for tours.

Open hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, from May through September.

Admission is $4 for adults 18-61, $3.50 for seniors 62 and older, $2 for children 7-17 and free for kids under 7.

For more information, call 541-575-0362 or visit grantcountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

John Day Fossil Beds National Monument – Thomas Condon Visitor Center, Sheep Rock Unit

Highway 19, one mile north of Highway 26, about nine miles west of Dayville

Travel back even farther in time with a prehistoric adventure at the John Day Fossil Beds.

The visitor center in the Sheep Rock Unit, named for 19th century paleontologist Thomas Condon, showcases a variety of fossil displays and exhibits. Earlier this year, scientists using advanced 3D imaging uncovered fossilized footprints and tracks dating 50 million years ago at the state-of-the-art research facility. The nearby Cant Ranch Museum features information on early homesteaders and Native Americans in the area.

The national monument has two additional units — Clarno near Fossil, and Painted Hills near Mitchell. Visitors will find trails, picnic areas and spectacular geological formations at all three sites.

Hours at the Thomas Condon Visitor Center are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. The center is open year-round, but closed on several major holidays. Outdoor areas at all three units are always open.

Admission is free at all Fossil Beds facilities.

For more information, call 541-987-2333 or visit www.nps.gov/joda.

Museum fundraiser

A fundraiser to benefit the DeWitt Museum is set for Saturday, May 31, from 1-5 p.m. at the Prairie City Community Center. The afternoon includes bingo, a silent auction and live music.

Can’t make it? Donations to support the museum can be made at Prairie City City Hall, 133 S. Bridge St.