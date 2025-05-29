Quick Takes: June 4, and beyond Published 1:45 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Hot Rods and Hot Dogs at Settlers Park

BAKER CITY — Settlers Park Senior Living, 2895 17th St., hosts the 10th annual Hot Dogs and Hot Rods on Saturday, June 14.

Starting at 11 a.m., attendees can get lunch at the hot dog bar, listen to music and tour classic cars on display. Also, enter a raffle to win prizes such as a flat-top grill, sound bar and themed baskets.

Gas card prizes will be awarded to first ($100), second ($75) and third ($50) places in the car show.

Learn to make fantasy-based maps at the library

UNION — The Union Carnegie Public Library, 182 N. Main St., will have a fantasy cartography event for adults on Monday, June 9, from 5-6 p.m.

Participants will learn how to make fantasy maps for tabletop gaming or inspired by a favorite fantasy novel.

This is a free summer reading program and registration is required at the library.

Community choir, chamber choir combine for concert

LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Community Choir and the EOU Chamber Choir will perform a spring choir concert on Thursday, June 5, in McKenzie Theatre at Eastern Oregon University. The music begins at 7 p.m. and admission is by donation.

The concert will include many familiar melodies from all eras, as well as new pieces that will be performed for the first time at EOU. The Grande Ronde Community Choir is conducted by Daniel Durrell and Matt Carlsen will be the pianist.

The EOU Chamber Choir is conducted by Peter Wordelman and will feature several virtuosic piano accompaniments performed by Mio Aoike. Guest artist Mark Emerson will perform on percussion.

“At least two of the pieces are some of the most technically difficult pieces that we have performed,” Wordelman said.

The Grande Ronde Community Choir’s program will feature “Accidentally in Love” (Adam F. Duritz, arranged by Mac Huff), “I Want It That Way” (Backstreet Boys, arr. by Nathan Howe), “Sound of Silence” (Paul Simon, arr. Pentatonix) and more.

The EOU Chamber Choir’s pieces include “Stand By Me” (Royal Wedding), “Mozart Requiem” (LuxAeterna/Cum Sanctis Tuis), “Times They are a Changin’” (Bob Dylan) and more.

Circus features high-flying fun

PENDLETON — Ninety minutes of ultimate family fun is featured as the Jordan World Circus returns to Pendleton.

The shows include daring stunts, magical moments, including all-star performing dogs, high wire acts, juggling and more. The performances are Saturday, June 7 at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 8, 3 p.m. at Happy Canyon Arena, 1601 Westgate.

Pre-show activities offer camel and elephant rides, face painting, bouncy houses and photo opportunities with performers.

The first 100 adult general admission tickets purchased online are $9.88 each. Also, family packs for five are available online for $34.99. Regular ticket prices are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Kids 2 and under are admitted free. The box office will open one hour before the show for any remaining tickets.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.jordancircus.com. For questions, call 800-756-8048.

Meet Fishtrap’s 2025 writer in residence

ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap’s 2025 Writer-in-Residence is Eric Braman, a poet, playwright, educator, and performer based in Springfield. Fishtrap welcomed Braman to spend six weeks in Wallowa County this year to teach in local schools, direct a student playwriting festival and have time to write in the inspiring setting of the Wallowa Mountains.

On Wednesday, June 11, Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St., opens its doors at 6 p.m. for a casual hour to meet and visit with Braman. Enjoy light snacks, learn about Fishtrap’s Writer-in-Residence program and see an energetic performance. This event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.

Braman released a poetry collection, “Bury Me in Cherry Blossoms (Cirque Press) in 2024, was a 2022 Oregon Fringe Festival honorarium recipient for their solo show To You/To Myself, and was the featured poet at the 2024 Oregon Poetry Out Loud Final.

Braman earned a bachelor’s in theater performance and creative writing from Western Michigan University and a master’s in nonprofit management from the University of Oregon.

Learn about the Blue Mountains at Wallowology

JOSEPH — Wallowology, 508 N. Main St., will host two events this week. Both are free.

First, Robert Carson, professor of geology and environmental studies at Whitman College, will give a talk Friday, June 6, about volcanic rocks, coniferous forests, grass/tree mosaics, mammals, intense alpine glaciation and more. His presentation starts at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, June 7, Bob Carson and David Mildrexler will lead a hike among the wildflowers on the Zumwalt Preserve. Meet at Wallowology at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required by emailing info@wallowology.org or calling 541-432-0112.

Catch the Big One at Morgan Lake

LA GRANDE — Cast your line and reel in the fun at the annual Youth Fishing Derby at Morgan Lake on Saturday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by the Optimist Club of La Grande and La Grande Bi-Mart.

Young anglers and their families can enjoy a day of fishing, free registration and refreshments in a beautiful outdoor setting. With lots of prizes to win, this event is the perfect way to kick off summer while fostering a love for fishing and the great outdoors.

Adding to the excitement is a 50/50 raffle, where half of the proceeds go to the lucky winner and the other half supports the event’s cause. The more tickets sold, the bigger the prize pool. For more information, contact the Optimist Club of La Grande at lgoptimist97850@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook.

Thursday Night Local lands in La Grande

LA GRANDE — Get ready for an evening of shopping, dining, and community fun as Thursday Night Local lights up downtown La Grande on Thursday, June 12, from 5-7 p.m.

Held on the second Thursday of every month, this lively event is your chance to explore local businesses while enjoying exclusive discounts, live music, local art, and family-friendly activities. To kick off the event, stop by the Union County Chamber of Commerce, 207 Depot St., and grab a signature Thursday Night Local cup for $20, your ticket to special deals at participating shops and eateries throughout the evening.

Adding to the excitement is an interactive raffle, where every $20 purchase at participating businesses earns 10 entries toward winning a raffle basket full of local goodies. Visit all the participating businesses and score an extra 20 entries, but you must be present to win.

After June 12, the next Thursday Night Locals are July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11 and Oct. 9.

For more information, call the chamber at 541-963-8588, search Facebook or visit www.visitunioncounty.org.

Buddy & Me cake workshops planned for June 12

LA GRANDE — Le Bebe Cakes is hosting a Buddy & Me cake workshop on June 12 at 4 p.m. This hands-on event invites pairs to decorate a brookie cake (brownie and chocolate chip), perfect as a gift for Father’s Day or simply as a sweet treat.

Team up with a parent, spouse or friend — the cost is $36 per pair, which includes one cake. Kids under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Secure a spot by calling 541-963-2253 to RSVP with prepayment required. The event takes place at Le Bebe Cakes Bakery, 1101 Washington Ave. For more information, follow Le Bebe Cakes on Facebook or call 541-963-2253.

Learn about effects of wildfire June 4

RICHLAND, Washington — Join the Washington Native Plant Society Columbia Basin Chapter for an evening of food and flora talk with Simon Power of Ohio State University on Wednesday, June 4, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive.

Power has been leading a project investigating the long-term effects of repeated wildfires on soil health and plant communities in the Columbia Basin shrub-steppe. The project covers 30 years of monitoring shrub steppe plant and soil communities and how they have changed over time. Power will share his findings and the insights they lend toward restoration efforts and shifts in plant communities in our shrub-steppe landscape.

All are welcome to this free in-person event, and encouraged to bring a dish to share — bring tableware and a plate.

Raising a musical ruckus in Heppner

HEPPNER — Nearly two dozen musical acts, including Spike Coggins, Dusty Rust, Eli Howard & the Greater Good and James Hunnicutt, are featured during Ruckus in the Boonies.

The music festival, which features country, punk, rockabilly and rock, tunes up on Friday, June 20, 5 p.m. at the Morrow County Fairgrounds in Heppner. It continues Saturday, June 21, at 4 p.m. General admission passes are $30. Tent camping is $40 and RV camping is $100. In addition, ticket/camping passes are available. Shuttles are provided between the venue and the campground.

Also, Ruckus is hosting the inaugural NW Songwriter Experience on Saturday, June 21, noon to 3 p.m. in the fairgrounds dance hall. It includes lunch from Tacos Hometown and performances by Ty Lane, Zac Grooms, Blaine Andrew Ross and Michael Parker. Tickets are $30.

The independent music festival was initially created in 2014 by Aaron Harris, aka Dog Bite Harris. The 2003 Heppner High School graduate has described his musical style as “real country-roots.” Ruckus was held yearly through 2018, and after a five-year hiatus, it resumed in 2024.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.twowolvesmediagroup.com. Also, for up-to-date festival details, search Facebook via bit.ly/3Z8dhLj. For questions, email twowolvesmediagroup@gmail.com.

The coffee’s brewing for area veterans

IRRIGON — A weekly gathering in Irrigon offers veterans an opportunity to connect and socialize with fellow service members.

The Veterans Coffee Social happens every Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane. Refreshments are also served.

Morrow County Veteran Services hosts the event to provide a gathering place for veterans to share stories and make new friends in a welcoming environment. No RSVP is required. For more information, call Amanda Kendrick at 541-922-6420.

Fading Sage brings music to Riverfest

ELGIN — Elgin Station, 52 N. Eighth St., is kicking off summer in style with a live performance from Fading Sage during Riverfest weekend on Saturday, June 14.

From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., guests can enjoy an electrifying night of country, southern rock, classic rock and blues, courtesy of this Pendleton-based band known for their dynamic vocals and powerful dual guitars.

With a $7 cover charge, the evening promises nonstop entertainment as the outside bar and beer garden serve up refreshing drinks to keep the good times rolling. Drink tickets — valid for well drinks and domestic beers — are available at the gate and inside, with pricing set at $5 per ticket or $25 for six.

For more information, call Elgin Station at 541-437-0100.

Wildhorse hosts event for veterans June 14

MISSION — The Eastern Oregon Regional Veterans Stand Down and resource event is Saturday, June 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. There will be free resources for veterans, door prizes and surplus items. In addition, the first 100 veterans will receive gifts.

Lunch will be provided.

Heppner announces community yard sale, Museum Day

HEPPNER — Mark your calendars for a community-wide yard sale and Museum Day celebration on Saturday, June 14, in Heppner.

The Heppner Chamber of Commerce is creating a map with addresses and times to help shoppers search for yard sale treasures. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., however, individuals set the times for their sales.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Morrow County Heritage Museum & Agricultural Museum, located at 444 N. Main St., and at the intersection of Hinton Drive and Riverside Avenue. Admission is free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum showcases the town’s pioneer days and rich agricultural history. The event coincides with the 122nd anniversary of the devastating flood — be sure to view the special room dedicated to preserving the history of one of Oregon’s deadliest natural disasters.

For more information, contact the chamber at heppnerchamber@gmail.com or 541-676-5536. For more about the museum, search Facebook via bit.ly/4jsbpEu.