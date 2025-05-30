When miners take the law into their own hands, fireworks are the result Published 7:00 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Rick Steber’s newest book is ‘Devil at the Gate’

Take a group of western mine owners used to doing things their own way, set them against union officials determined to improve the quality of the lives of their workers no matter the cost, and the stage is set for one of the most explosive legal battles of the 20th century.

A small-town sheriff in Baker County, Oregon, becomes a central figure in a true-crime tale of greed, revenge and murder that draws in a cast of characters, including the Pinkerton Detective Agency and Clarence Darrow, before it is done.

Rick Steber’s latest novel, “Devil at the Gate: The True Story of the Trial for America’s Soul,” highlights the often contentious relationship between unions and their detractors. While unions are generally seen as putting the welfare of their members at the forefront, in the wilds of northern Idaho, a disagreement with one holdout mine owner turned into chaos as union executives decided the only way to meet their goals was to kill any dissenters. The resulting killing spree engulfed not just the stubborn holdouts, but also government officials were drawn into the fight.

At the turn of the 20th century, mine owners in the Idaho Panhandle joined forces to form the Western Federation of Miners, lobbying the government for better pay and working conditions for their union members.

Only one mine holds out against unionization and, when the WFM stages a strike, imports non-union workers from Europe to continue operations. The federation’s protest against the strike turns deadly, and Idaho Governor Frank Steunenberg cracks down on union leadership instead of supporting them. It is the beginning of the end for Steunenberg as the WFM goes to war against anyone standing in the way of their plans.

When the WFM’s hit man is arrested and starts naming names, Pinkerton Detective Agency star James McParland and the state prosecutor think they have what they need to arrest the head of the federation’s inner circle and bring the union to its knees. Clarence Darrow chose the case as his high-profile return to glory, signing on to defend the man accused of being the mastermind of the WFM’s reign of terror.

The resulting court case draws the attention of an entire nation, as the clash of titans — and egos — becomes almost more important than the court case itself.

About the author

Steber is a master of researching and writing stories you didn’t know you needed to read, and bringing them to the forefront. His focus on western culture and his intimate knowledge of the Intermountain West dovetail nicely in stories featuring pivotal figures in the history of the West.

Rick Steber is a speaker and author of more than 50 books, and his work has received numerous awards. Steber’s books are available from his website, www.ricksteberauthor.com, or at Rick Steber & Company – Makers, located in Prineville.

In addition to his extensive library of fiction, nonfiction, Western tales, poetry and trivia, the store features the wares of more than 100 local artisans and craftspeople, everything from jewelry to saddlery, Native art and crafts, woodworking and much more.