All aboard the Excursion Train! Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

ELGIN — The Eagle Cap Excursion Train is well into the season and has quite a few special events lined up for the summer.

This year features 23 scheduled train rides from May 11 through Oct. 25. Prices vary per ride — for details, visit eaglecaptrainrides.com.

Bigfoot

Saturday, June 7, is the Seeking Bigfoot train. A boxed lunch is served along the way. This train leaves Elgin at 10 a.m. and returns around 1:30 p.m.

Short rides

This summer features several short train rides for those who are packing a lot into the day. These rides are about 25 miles, leaving Elgin at 10 a.m. and returning at 1 p.m. Catch one of these shorter excursions on June 12 or July 2.

Robbers

The High Country Outlaws return this year and will stage a train robbery on Father’s Day weekend on Saturday, June 14, departing from Elgin at 10 a.m. and returning at 2 p.m. A lunch is served on the return portion of the trip. The High Country Outlaws return a couple more times this season — July 5 and Aug. 30.

Minam Bonus

Those who want a longer experience can join the Minam Bonus ride on Saturday, June 21, which covers 52 miles round trip along the Grande Ronde River from Elgin to Rondowa, then up the Wallowa River to Minam. It leaves Elgin at 10 a.m. and returns at 4 p.m. Lunch, snack and beverage included. Additional Minam Bonus rides are set for Sept. 13, Oct. 4 and Oct. 25.

Honoring veterans

On Wednesday, July 2, the train honors veterans, active military and first responders with a free ride from 3-6 p.m. This trip includes a light lunch and beverage. There is a cost for accompanying adults.

Two Rivers

The 38-mile round trip ride known as Two Rivers is scheduled for July 12, July 19, Sept. 6, Sept. 20 and Oct. 18. This route follows the Grande Ronde River to Rondowa, then continues up the Wallowa River for a couple of miles before reversing the direction back to Elgin. A boxed lunch is included.

Fall Foliage

Riders can enjoy the changing autumn colors on several Fall Foliage trains — Sept. 27, Oct. 8 and Oct. 11. These rides follow the Grande Ronde and Wallowa rivers, and include lunch.

About the train

Trip descriptions, prices and the schedule are posted on the website and reservations can be made through the online booking service at www.eaglecaptrainrides.com or by calling the Elgin Depot, 541-437-3652. For assistance with groups and charters, email the reservations manager via eaglecaptraindepot@gmail.com.

The all-volunteer crew includes certified engineers, conductors and car hosts. All are members of the Friends of the Joseph Branch, a nonprofit organization that manages the excursions business for the Wallowa Union Railroad.

Learn about membership and volunteer opportunities by sending a message to weishaar73@gmail.com.