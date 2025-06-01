Old Iron Show celebrates vintage machinery Published 6:00 am Sunday, June 1, 2025

21st annual show is June 6-8

PENDLETON — The 21st annual Old Iron Show will steam its way back into Roy Raley Park in Pendleton June 6-8 this year.

Hosted by Heritage Station Museum and the Umatilla County Historical Society, the Old Iron Show fills the park with a variety of vintage and antique machinery.

“There is a fun variety of items on display, cars from various eras, steam engines, tractors, and more. Engine types on display are both gas and steam powered. It is always interesting to see what exhibitors are working on,” Heritage Station Executive Director Shannon Gruenhagen said.

During the event, visitors will be able to learn about different kinds of “old” machinery. The event started as a showcase of pre-war items but has expanded to include machinery more than 50 years old.

Exhibitors now travel long distances to participate.

“The Old Iron Show has been a part of the Umatilla County Historical Society program line up for 22 years. We have a group of men from all over the county who work hard to put this on each year and exhibitors come from quite a distance, one exhibitor comes from Southern California and their company Egge is a sponsor of the event,” Gruenhagen said.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to dusk on each Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7, as well as from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 8.

Food trucks will be available on site during the event as well — 3rd Generation BBQ on Friday and Almost Home Bistro on Saturday.

The Old Iron Show is free to attend and to exhibit items, but there will be a donation box at the registration/information booth for anyone who wants to help support the event and other museum programming.

Merchandise and information about becoming a member of the Umatilla County Historical Society will also be available for those who wish to contribute or take home a souvenir.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page for Old Iron Show, visit heritagestationmuseum.org or call the museum at 541-276-0012.