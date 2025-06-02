Concerts at the courthouse: Wallowa Valley Music Alliance launches 20th year of weekly concerts in Enterprise Published 6:00 am Monday, June 2, 2025

ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance has a full roster of musicians lined up for the 20th year of the Courthouse Concert Series.

Every Thursday, from June 5 to Aug. 28, the community gathers at the Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St. in Enterprise, for 90-minute performances by local and regional musicians.

It’s all free and open to the public.

“A perfect opportunity to pack a picnic, bring family, meet up with friends and enjoy the music,” said Janis Carper, WVMA executive director.

The series features a range of musical genres, including classical, folk, jazz and rock.

The series is supported by the Wallowa County board of commissioners, Wallowa County Cultural Trust Coalition and the city of Enterprise.

About

The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance is a nonprofit corporation formed in the spring of 2004 by a small group of musicians and educators in Wallowa County.

The purpose of the alliance is to “foster the growth of music communities in Wallowa County, Oregon, by connecting music educators with students, and encouraging a widening participation in music of all genres, with particular emphasis on youth education but also including lifelong music education for all demographics.”

In addition to the Courthouse Concert Series, WVMA programs include the Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp in July, youth musicals directed by Amy Fairchild, Tunesmith Night featuring original songwriting, and Juniper Jam in August, the “sweetest little music festival in Eastern Oregon” that started in 2009 to showcase all original music.

Courthouse Concert Series

Concerts are held every Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St. in Enterprise.

June 5: Gina DeNoble

June 12: Mr. Vale’s Math Class

June 19: Calico Bones

June 26: Gregory Rawlins/Cut Hand

July 3: TooBamBoo

July 10: Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp faculty

July 17: The Bad Penny Pleasuremakers

July 24: Country Moonshine

July 31: The Rosa Lees

Aug. 7: Tim Fast

Aug. 14: Bridges Home

Aug. 21: The Whylands

Aug. 28: The Muddy Souls