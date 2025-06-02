Register now for July fiddle camp Published 12:00 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp is July 6-11 in Wallowa

WALLOWA — Registration is still open for the Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp, which runs July 6-11 at Wallowa School, 315 W. First St.

The camp directors are Robyn and Mike Burns.

Registration is $220 per person, or $110 for half-day classes. Lunch is an additional $85 per person for the week. Registrations are finalized by July 1.

Also, a mini musical theater camp is offered, along with afternoon electives.

Camping is free on the school grounds.

This family-friendly, multi-generational camp is for musicians, singers, community dancers and fans of traditional Americana root music. Although classes are geared for adult attention spans, campers of all ages are welcome as long as they are into the music and can stay focused in class.

A musical theater camp, taught by Amy Fairchild, is offered for kids ages 10 and younger.

Instructors

New instructors this year are Paul Silveria (clawhammer banjo), Joe Sites (intermediate guitar), Sasha Stolasz (Celtic fiddle) and Harvey Nueber (concertina).

Additional instructions include Kate Lichtenstein (old-time fiddle), Jacie Sites (bluegrass and western swing fiddle), Carla Arnold (Kidz fiddle), Matt Bell (ukulele and vocals), Duane Boyer (guitar), Richard Melling (bluegrass guitar) and Amy Fairchild (mini-musical theater).

Schedule

Camp check-in starts at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 6, and that evening features an instructor concert, community dance and campsite jams.

Morning sessions will begin at 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday, July 7-10, followed by an afternoon session at 1 p.m. After that, students can choose afternoon electives — for a complete list of choices, visit wvmusicalliance.org.

Evening activities vary — an open mic on Monday, a square dance on Tuesday, and food and jamming at M. Crow in Lostine on Wednesday. On Thursday, camp faculty perform for the Courthouse Concert Series in Enterprise at 5:30 p.m., followed by a community dance at 8 p.m.

The camp wraps up Friday, July 11, with farewell music and a dance concert at 10:30 a.m.