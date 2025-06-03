New art shows open June 6 in Baker City Published 8:48 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

BAKER CITY — June 6 is the First Friday art walk in Baker City, so grab a friend and tour the local galleries and shops to see local talent and visit with the artists.

Sweet Wife Baking

2028 Main St.

Judith Stoffer will exhibit her “Tree Memories” oil paintings at Sweet Wife, starting with a reception on Friday, June 6, from 5:30-8 p.m.

Her show will be on display through the end of July.

Crossroads Carnegie Art Center

2020 Auburn Ave.

“Biophilia” by SAQA (Biophilia, the love of life and all things living, is a universal experience.)

Crossroads will open “Biophilia” on Friday, June 6, from 5-8 p.m. Live music will be provided by Dan Brown. Those attending can enter a raffle to win tickets to the Eltrym Theater.

“Biophilia” is presented by SAQA, the Studio Art Quilt Associates/Oregon Chapter, and will be on display through June 28.

“This show has been traveling around Oregon, and we are thrilled that it is stopping in Baker City,” said Angela Blair, community art director.

“Biophilia” is derived from Greek words meaning “love of life.”

First Friday is sponsored in June by Quilt Folk Magazine.

Churchill Hall Pass Gallery

3451 Broadway St.

Churchill will feature the work of Ezra Chiral, who will show his oil pastel abstracts. The show opens at 5:30 p.m.

Royal Artisan

1912 Main St.

Royal Artisan will host an art show titled “Consider” by Terrance Nelson, with a reception starting at 5 p.m. Live music will be provided by D’Club L’Eveque.

Sunn Juice + Decor

1917 Main St.

Sunn will stay open late, until 8 p.m., for First Friday and feature ceramics by Alethea Brewer.

Anders Gallery

1802 Main St.

Anders Gallery will be open for First Friday, and continues to show “Watercolor Illusions” featuring artist Randy Sandknop and recent works in bronze by Robert Anders.