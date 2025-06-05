Quick Takes: June 11 and beyond Published 8:12 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Learn about rocks at free Tuesday talk

JOSEPH — Rockhound Alison Cole will share her new book, “A Rockhound’s Guide to Oregon & Washington,” on Tuesday, June 17, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St. The talk starts at noon, and is free to the public.

Cole is a geology enthusiast and artist. Frequently traveling all over the western states in search of material to use in her lapidary craft, she leads rockhounding expeditions, runs a geology festival in Utah, and is a proud member of the Mount Hood Rock Club. She is the author of “Beautiful Rocks & How to Find Them.” Books will be available for purchase.

Hermiston Library announces summer events

HERMISTON — The Hermiston Public Library will kick off the summer reading program on Monday, June 16, with a party from 3-4 p.m. at the Harkenrider Center, 255 NE Second St. Kids of all ages are invited to enjoy games, crafts, snacks and a special storytime.

Additional June events are at the Harkenrider Center, unless otherwise noted:

Family Storytime: Fridays, 10:30 a.m.

Cards Against Humanity for adults: June 13, 6:30 p.m.

Pixel Perler Beads for Teens: June 16, 6-7 p.m.

Minecraft Scavenger Hunt: June 17, all day, at the old Carnegie Library, 215 E. Gladys Ave.

Senior Puzzles: June 18, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Teams of up to four will have two hours to complete a 500-piece puzzle. Space is limited to 10 teams, and registration is required by calling 541-567-2882.

Final classical concert is June 15

ENTERPRISE — The final classical concert in a series organized by the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance is Sunday, June 15, at 2 p.m. at the Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St.

This concert features Fourtissimo, a professional brass quartet from Washington. Performers are William Berry and James Smock, trumpets; Rebekah Schaub, horn; Ron Babcock, trombone. All are principal players from different regional orchestras, including Walla Walla, Oregon East, Yakima, and Vancouver. According to a press release, Berry arranged or composed much of the program’s music, which includes fun and popular pieces that the audience will recognize.

The performance is free, with donations accepted to support the series in the future. The Wallowa County Cultural Trust Coalition and the Roundhouse Foundation supported this series.

Calling all young writers for Summer Fishtrap workshop

ENTERPRISE — There’s still time to register for the Summer Fishtrap Youth Workshop June 16-20 for ages 9-12. Participants will explore creative writing and theater as they connect with a community of storytellers.

Registration is $100, which includes lunches and snacks.

Workshops are held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and ends with a showcase, which is free and open to the public, on Friday, June 20, at 5:30 p.m.

For information or to register, visit fishtrap.org.

Catch a free movie in Canyon City

CANYON CITY — The John Day Canyon City Parks and Recreation District is planning a family movie night, featuring “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” on Saturday, June 21, at the Grantville Movie Theater.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m., and the movie starts at 6 p.m.

Admission is free through a sponsorship with Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, but seats are limited, so registration is recommended at https://jdccparksandrec.org/product/june-screen-and-scene.

Snacks can be purchased with cash or card. New this year is a pre-paid concession voucher (must be purchased by June 18) available in three amounts — $10, $20 or $50 — that can be used like cash at the concession stand.

Union museum talk features ‘traveling trunk’

UNION — The Union County Museum holds its first Third Tuesday event of the season on June 17, at 7 p.m., in the Little White Church, 366 S. Main St. The featured program is a presentation of the museum’s “Traveling Trunk” by Anne Rodriguez. Admission is free.

Rodriguez is a retired school teacher with a passion for the fascinating objects of history and a great knack for storytelling. Her “trunk” show is popular with audiences of all ages, whether at the senior center, schools, club meetings and other small to mid-size gatherings.

Attendees can engage in the conversation and handle some of the objects from the trunk. Items included in presentations are specially selected from the museum’s collection for the unique makeup of the intended audience.

The Union County Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 333 S. Main St. It is owned by the Union County Museum Society, a nonprofit corporation operated by a small group of volunteers. New memberships and volunteers are welcome. For more information, visit www.ucmuseumoregon.com or call 541-562-6003.

Celebrate 27 years of Barley Brown’s

BAKER CITY — Barley Brown’s Brewpub turns 27 this year and celebrates the milestone with a weekend of music, food and, of course, beer.

The celebration is Friday and Saturday, June 13-14, outside on Church Street, between the restaurant and taphouse.

Friday starts at 4 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m. Each day includes music, food, beer, cocktails, soda, water and new 27th anniversary merchandise.

This is a family-friendly event, although minors are not allowed inside the taphouse or at the restaurant bar. Activities close at 10:30 p.m. each night.

For music, Friday features Marshall Falcon from 7-10 p.m.

Saturday’s music starts with Leo Moon from 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Brutal Bridges Band from 5-7 p.m. and Sum People from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Eagle Valley Days is a small-town tradition

RICHLAND — Eagle Valley Days, set for Saturday, June 14, features a raffle, vendors, two auctions and a tri-tip dinner. This annual event is organized by the Eagle Valley Grange and is held at the grange park.

There’s also a pie contest — enter yours by 1 p.m. and the winner is announced at 4 p.m., right before the pie and dessert auction. Bring a pie to be auctioned, plus a slice of the same recipe for the judges. First prize is $100, second is $75 and third is $50.

This year’s raffle is for a Montgomery Ward wood cookstove, donated by Mib and Jacque Dailey. Raffle tickets are $3 each or five for $10. The winner will be announced during the dessert auction. Raffle tickets are available at the Sweet Pick during business hours.

A tri-tip dinner follows the auction. Cost is $15 for early-bird tickets at The Hitching Post, or $18 at the gate. Music will be provided by The Locals.

Eagle Valley Days also features a parade at 10 a.m., art in the park, Dutch oven cookoff, pan tossing contest and kids games.

La Grande Pride celebration set for June 18

LA GRANDE — La Grande is gearing up for its Pride Celebration on Wednesday, June 18, from 3-7 p.m. at Riverside Park, 3501 N. Spruce St., welcoming residents to honor diversity, inclusion and unity in the community.

This free event features informational tables by local public service agencies, including Union County Center for Human Development, Wilson Inclusive Solutions, GOBHI, Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living and more.

Light refreshments of water, soft drinks and cookies will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a picnic.

The celebration aligns with La Grande’s official LGBTQ Pride Month Proclamation, issued on June 4, 2021, which affirms the city’s commitment to fostering acceptance, equality and safety for all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. For more information, email rknop@eoni.com.

Learn about history at Fort Walla Walla Museum

WALLA WALLA — On Sunday, June 15, from 2-3 p.m. the Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road, will present a living history program about Fred Stine, blacksmith and builder, portrayed by Touchet agribusinessman Charles Saranto.

Arriving in Walla Walla in 1862, Stine had no more than the clothes on his back and 75 cents in his pocket. Earning the trust of local residents who lent him sufficient funds to set up a lucrative blacksmith shop, Stine served the needs of miners making their way to Idaho’s goldfields, pioneers from the Oregon Trail and the military at Fort Walla Walla.

With the fortune he made, Stine paid his debts and soon amassed enough to construct the Stine House in 1872, the largest brick hotel in the Washington Territory.

For more information, visit www.fwwm.org.

Discover the geology of Grant County

MOUNT VERNON — Grant County residents can learn about local geology in a program offered by Blue Mountain Community College-Grant County, Grant County Senior Services and the Malheur National Forest.

Open to ages 55 and older and accompanying minors, the free event is Thursday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day starts with a presentation by geologist Ray Poe, followed by a guided bus tour to roadside points of interest.

People Mover will pick up/drop off in Mount Vernon. Pre-registration is required by contacting Jesse Schaefer at 541-575-1550, jschaefer@bluecc.edu or in-person Tuesday through Thursday at the BMCC-Grant County office, 835-B S. Canyon Blvd.

Flappers and Fedoras in Athena

ATHENA — Adults 21 and older are invited to a night of dancing, live music, black and white films, signature cocktails, flapper-era fashion, a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres and more.

Flappers & Fedoras — A Night in Black & White is Saturday, June 14, from 5-9 p.m. at the Gem Theatre, 293 W. Main St. A fundraiser for the Athena Weston Education Foundation, tickets are $30 each or a premium table for $750.

Also, donations for the silent auction are being accepted. Items can be dropped off at Athena Elementary School, 375 S. Fifth St., or call/text 541-969-6191 to arrange for donation pick-up.

The nonprofit foundation raises and distributes funds to support the enrichment of programs, expansion of opportunities and resources for students in the Athena-Weston School District. For event tickets, email athwestfoundation@gmail.com. For more information about the foundation and event, visit bit.ly/4jE6XTc or search Facebook via bit.ly/4mJ2IIV.

Porch music features country-blues musician

SPRAY — Enjoy outdoor music with country-blues musician Rich Swanger at the Spray General Store, 208 Main St.

Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the Summer Series Music on the Porch on Wednesday, June 18, from 6-8 p.m. Donations are accepted.

A community gathering place, The General Store hosts a variety of activities throughout the year. For more information, visit www.spraygeneralstore.com, search Facebook via bit.ly/4dqOJSU or call 503-381-6398.

Health fair coming to John Day June 13

JOHN DAY — The 28th annual Grant County Health Fair is Friday, June 13, from 7 a.m. to noon at the Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion.

The event features a blood draw ($40 for general health panel, plus $5 for A1C), free breast exams, free Stop the Bleed and tai chi classes, blood pressure checks and more.

Preregister at www.bluemountainhospital.org. Scholarships are available.

Hook a trophy at the Kokanee Fishing Derby

JOSEPH — It has been 15 years since the world record kokanee was caught at Wallowa Lake, and this year’s fourth annual Kokanee Derby is another opportunity to break that record.

Anglers of all ages are invited to Wallowa Lake on June 13-14 for two days of fishing fun and a chance at the $2,500 first place prize, while also giving back to veterans and their families.

Registration closes Thursday, June 12. Register at crossthedivide.us. Entry is $75 adults, $25 ages 12-17 and free for 11 and younger.

This annual event raises funds for Cross the Divide, an organization that provides faith-based outdoor programs for veterans and their families. Founded in 2021 and now expanded to 14 states, it offers guided outdoor experiences and helps veterans and family members transition from military to non-military life. Funds raised at this event will be used in Northeastern Oregon.

“Wallowa Lake is a bucket list spot for many fishermen,” said Andy Marcum, Eastern Oregon Hunting/Fishing Guide and Derby coordinator. “Most of our participants are from outside the county. We have some locals participating and we also include our veterans in the derby.”

The derby begins with registered participants starting at their preferred times on June 13 and 14, launching at the north and south boat ramps of Wallowa Lake. The derby ends at 3 p.m. each day, and the five largest fish on each boat will be weighed at the marina at the south end of Wallowa Lake.

The winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. on June 14. For more details, visit www.crossthedivide.us or call Marcum at 541-263-1053.

Cultural coalition hosts community barbecue

HERMISTON — A free barbecue, outdoor games, children’s activities, music and information booths are featured during the Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration in Hermiston.

The Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition is hosting the community event on Saturday, June 21, 4-8 p.m. at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St. The family-friendly celebration also includes information about Juneteenth, which was designated as a federal holiday in 2021.

For more information about the celebration or the coalition, visit www.facebook.com/hcac2000. Read the June 18 edition of Go! for a full story about Juneteenth and the celebration.

Roll into fun at Desert Lanes

HERMISTON — Desert Lanes Family Fun Center is teaming up with Pepsi for bowling fun.

Crazy 8’s and Mt. of Pepsi runs from 5–9 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the bowling alley, 1545 N. First St. Roll a strike on a red pin or finish a game with the final score ending in 8 to win a 2-liter bottle of Pepsi.

The event features 88 minutes of bowling for $8.88 and shoe rental for 88 cents. Also, food and beverage specials are available.

For more information, search www.facebook.com/DesertLanes. Reservations are highly recommended. For questions or to register, call 541-567-6364.

Tribute band toasts Bread

PENDLETON — A cover band that plays the music of Bread returns to Eastern Oregon.

Toast, referred to as the No. 1 tribute band to Bread, will perform on June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorion Ave. Tickets range from $36 to $64.

An American soft rock group from the ’70s, Bread is known for such hits as “Make It With You,” “Baby I’m-a Want You” and “Everything I Own.” Toast performs the group’s popular and familiar tunes, providing “the ultimate Bread experience.” The tribute band’s sound is often described as “spot on.”

For tickets or more information, visit www.breadtribute.com/event/the-vert. For questions, call 541-276-6569.

K Voelz Wines unveils releases at spring event

LA GRANDE — K Voelz Wines is debuting new releases at its spring event on Saturday, June 14, from 2-4 p.m. at 1104 Jefferson Ave. Guests can taste the Wildland Fire Red Blend, Spring Blossom Rosé, Golden Hour Chardonnay, the Summit Pinot Noir and the Riverbend Riesling.

Attendees can enjoy small bites from The Laurel, a complementary K Voelz wine glass, and discounts. After the public event, there will be a private tasting session for wildland firefighters and their families with free admission and food available for purchase from Primers BBQ. Reservations for both can be made at www.kvoelzwines.com.

Tickets for the public event are $30 per person with a non-alcoholic option available that includes food and juice tastings for $15. The website has options for payment or you can pay at the door. For more information, search Facebook or call 541-760-4864.

Splash pad opens in Hermiston

HERMISTON — With summer weather heating up, people can cool down at The Splash Pad at Butte Park, 1245 NW Seventh St.

Water fun is available daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting. There is no admission charge. For questions, call Hermiston Parks & Recreation at 541-667-5018.

Touch-a-Truck rolls into La Grande June 21

LA GRANDE — Get ready for a hands-on adventure at the third annual Touch-a-Truck event, on Saturday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Adams Avenue between Fourth and Greenwood streets.

Hosted by La Grande Parks and Recreation, the event invites families and kids to explore, climb on and learn about a variety of vehicles — fire trucks, dump trucks, tractors, squad cars, cherry pickers and more. You can even have a chance to interact with “Buster,” the robotic mini-bus.

Adams Avenue will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information, call 541-962-1352 or email gianandrea@cityoflagrande.org.

Plan ahead now for the Huckleberry Festival

NORTH POWDER — The Huckleberry Festival in North Powder is returning to celebrate the beloved wild huckleberry and the vibrant community that surrounds it.

Taking place July 26-27, this annual event kicks off with a community breakfast and all-school reunion from 7-10:30 a.m., followed by a parade at 11 a.m.

The parade is free to enter and is open to everyone and everything from tractors, flatbed trailers, pickup trucks, dirt bikes, four-wheelers and horses, as well as small businesses, FFA students, high school sports teams, junior rodeo and any whimsical or creative idea.

For an entry form, drop a comment on the Huckleberry Festival – North Powder, Oregon Facebook page.

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy craft and food vendors, live entertainment by Red Mabel out of Burns for the Saturday Night Street Dance, a huckleberry dessert contest and auction, activities for kids and a fire station barbecue.

One of the festival’s highlights is the Huckleberry Car Show, where car enthusiasts can showcase their vehicles in various categories. There is a $15 entry fee and car owners can register in front of the white gazebo on E Street on July 26 from 8-10:30 a.m., with the show running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by awards. To get involved, contact Sydney Kmetic at 541-975-3110 or keelankmetic@gmail.com.

Another fun feature of the Huckleberry Festival is the Mud Volleyball Tournament, happening July 26 at noon. Teams of 6 to 12 players (ages 13 and up) can compete for cash prizes, with bigger prizes awarded as more teams join. Registration is $150 per team, and all players must sign waivers. Teams are encouraged to create huckleberry-themed uniforms. The registration deadline is July 19. For more details, contact event coordinator Doreneia Karolski at 541-403-0864 or doreneiak@yahoo.com.

For vendors looking to participate, spaces are available, and sign-ups are encouraged before they fill up.

Festival organizers are also seeking sponsors. Tiers range from $50 to $200, and each sponsor will be featured on promotional/advertising materials. If interested, visit the Huckleberry Festival – North Powder, Oregon Facebook page, send a message or drop a comment, and the sponsorship coordinator will respond.

Leather workshop planned for August at Painted Sky

JOHN DAY — Spots are filling fast for a leather tooling workshop with Clair Kehrberg this summer at Painted Sky Center for the Arts.

There are two sessions: Aug. 1-2 (almost sold out) and Aug. 15-16. Both workshops run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Participants will tool and paint an original Kehrberg pattern with a Highland cow scene. The first day will be spent tooling and practicing geometric border designs. The second day involves painting the scene and border. Students will leave with a completed project. Leather will be provided, and students should bring stamping and carving tools.

The class fee is $700. For details or to register, visit paintedskycenter.com.