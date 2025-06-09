Canyon City rolls out the gold carpet for ’62 Days Published 7:00 am Monday, June 9, 2025

CANYON CITY — If it’s June, it must be time for ’62 Days.

The 104th ’62 Days Celebration, marking the June 8, 1862, discovery of gold in nearby Whiskey Gulch, is set for Friday and Saturday, June 13 and 14.

The fun begins when the doors of the historic F.C. Sel’s Brewery creak open at 3 p.m. Friday. Country music band Trailer Hitch will offer live music Friday and Saturday night at Sel’s. Vendors will be on hand with food, drinks and plenty of crafted goods for sale throughout town.

Saturday gets an early start with a “miner’s breakfast” at the Squeeze-In restaurant at 6 a.m.

Things really get running with the 3.1-mile Gold Rush Run and Walk at 8 a.m. Signups are at 7 a.m. for the race, which starts and ends at Sel’s. The preregistration fee is $18 per person or $20 on race day.

The parade steps out at 11 a.m. from Humbolt Elementary and proceeds north on Highway 395 toward John Day. Presiding over the parade will be grand marshals Dr. Ken and Bev Peterson of John Day.

After the parade, The James Gang, making a return visit to ’62 Days, will perform in Canyon City Park. The park will also be the site for activities, such as games organized by local Boy Scouts, a watermelon-eating contest and gold panning for kids.

The popular medicine wagon show, in which folks can participate in the liars contest and old-time dress up competitions for men, women and children, will be at 1 p.m. behind the Squeeze-In.

At 2 p.m. in front of Sel’s folks can be witness to “wild west” reenactments and the traditional mock hanging of Berry Way — a convicted murderer and the first recorded hanging in Grant County in 1863. His skull is among the displays at the Grant County Historical Museum in Canyon City, which will also be open during ’62 Days.

People will have two choices at 3 p.m.: a cornhole tournament at Sel’s and a play in the Canyon City Community Hall. The youth play will be “Snow White: A Play (with a Canyon City twist)” directed by Julie Reynolds and presented by Painted Sky Center for the Arts.

Those needing an afternoon respite can enjoy a savory bite at the pie social at the historic St. Thomas Episcopal Church.

Behind all this frivolity is the Whiskey Gulch Gang, which formed in 1922 and held the first ’62 Days that year.

Colby Farrell, president of the group, said that they’re hoping to see a big turnout this year, and encourage anyone interested to get involved.

“Message us with any questions or if you would like to participate in any way,” Farrell said.

Parade entrants are also being sought.

“We have categories for best representation of 1862, classic cars, best group, best individual, mounted individual and mounted group,” Farrell said.

History

The 1862 gold discovery rocketed Canyon City into instant fame. The town was incorporated in 1891, became the county seat and at one point, boasted an astounding 10,000-plus residents — more than Portland at that time.

Canyon City’s current population has simmered to about 700. However, the community’s lively spirit has in no way diminished, still dedicated to preserving its proud history and ready to roll out the gold carpet for a mighty good time.

To learn more about the Gold Rush Run and Walk, visit www.gcoregonlive.com.

For more information about ’62 Days or the Whiskey Gulch Gang, call 541-575-0329, email whiskeygulchgang@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.