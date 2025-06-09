Fishtrap presents staged reading of ‘Strange Birds’ in Enterprise Published 8:23 am Monday, June 9, 2025

ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap will present a special staged reading of “Strange Birds,” the 2025 Oregon Book Award-nominated play by acclaimed playwright E. M. Lewis, on Thursday, June 19, at 7 p.m. at Fishtrap, 107 W. Main St.

The play features a cast of Portland actors under the direction of Melory Mirashrafi.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Fishtrappers, and available at fishtrap.org or at the door.

Set against the backdrop of Oregon’s rugged Wallowa Mountains, “Strange Birds” is a “fierce and funny psychological thriller about women, wolves and secrets that refuse to stay buried,” according to a Fishtrap press release. When a forest ranger and her trainee discover blood in the snow outside a remote mountain cabin, they must uncover the truth before an impending snowstorm seals their fate. As tensions rise and mysteries unravel, the play explores the resilience of women and the institutions that fail to protect them.

“I’m delighted to bring ‘Strange Birds’ to the community that helped inspire it,” said playwright E. M. Lewis. “During my time in Wallowa County with Fishtrap, I was struck by the region’s wild beauty and isolation — elements that found their way into this story. This play is about strong, resourceful women confronting danger and the question of what we owe to failing institutions. It’s an honor to return to this special place and share this work with you.”

The playwright

Lewis is an award-winning playwright, teacher and librettist whose works have been produced worldwide. She has received numerous accolades, including the Steinberg Award, the Primus Prize and the Oregon Literary Fellowship in Drama. Her other plays include “Magellanica,” “The Gun Show” and “Apple Season,” with works published by Samuel French. She is currently part of the Mellon Foundation’s National Playwright Residency Program and teaches at Lesley University.

The director

An acclaimed Iranian-American director, performer, and producer, Mirashrafi’s work spans new plays, operas and live music performances. She has collaborated with prominent theaters and opera companies across the U.S. and Europe, earning recognition such as the Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize and the Thomas Derrah Emerging Artist Award. She currently serves as the artistic and producing associate at Artists Repertory Theatre and co-founded the SWANA Rose Culture + Community Center.

This event is made possible with support from CreativeWest, the Roundhouse Foundation, and the Oregon Arts Commission.