Freya Fair debuts in Milton-Freewater June 22 Published 8:16 am Monday, June 9, 2025

MILTON-FREEWATER — Freya Fair, a dazzling celebration of music, creativity and community, is coming to Milton-Freewater.

Organizers describe Freya Fair as a “vibrant, women-centered music festival.”

The musical event tunes up from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, at Dragon’s Gate Brewery, 52288 Sunquist Road.

Inspired by the iconic Lilith Fair, Freya Fair is more than a concert. According to organizers, it’s a heart-pounding, soul-nourishing celebration of diversity, inclusivity and unstoppable artistic magic.

The day of music features Sugar Bones, Bag of Hammers, Calico Bones, Mari Gisele, Shai Foxx, Porch Cat, SAV, T.R.U.E., HNY, Not Sisters and DJ Bruja Mami.

These bands range from folk music to R&B to punk, and all are from the Pacific Northwest.

In addition to the music, Freya Fair will feature food trucks, a beer and wine garden for ages 21 and older, non-alcoholic drinks and unique vendors.

Mckenzie Lindsey, of Calico Bones, is a co-founder of Freya Fair.

“We were inspired because we played together at a local event and recognized together that though we have been playing music in our valley for 10 years, we had never been invited to a local music festival, and the festivals here are pretty male-dominated,” she said. “So, if you can’t join them, build your own.”

The fair is family-friendly.

“This festival is open to all ages, as we know many mothers experience challenges in finding childcare to be able to attend events,” Lindsey said. “Children under the age of 5 will be admitted free, and we will have some vendors with fun activities for the kids to engage in.”

Organizers formed a collaboration with Wonderland Pole and Dance LLC, who will be providing dancers and aerial artists to accompany some of the musical acts, as well as fire dancing.

General admission is $60. Tickets may be purchased at www.freyafair.org.

Organizers will also open a portal on the website for other artists to submit their videos and songs to be considered for next year‘s lineup.

For more information, including live artist interviews and giveaways, search Instagram via @freyafairfest. For questions, email Mari@FreyaFair.org or Mckenzie@FreyaFair.org or call 509-733-2483.