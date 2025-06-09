Fun run raises cancer awareness in La Grande Published 8:26 am Monday, June 9, 2025

LA GRANDE — June celebrates National Cancer Survivors, so slip on your running shoes and join Grande Ronde Hospital as they recognize, celebrate and support cancer survivors and their families at the third annual GRH Fun Run on June 21.

Show up at 8 a.m. to sign in because the run or walk begins at 9 a.m. at the Eastern Oregon University Quad.

The event recognizes the significant number of patients who are surviving their cancer diagnosis, thanks in large part to early and routine diagnostic imaging, advanced treatments, therapies and great oncologists.

“Early detection and timely treatments are key to surviving cancer without compromising quality of life,” Karrine Brogiotti, GRH public information officer, said. “This event aims to spread awareness about cancer, support our community members, the survivors who have braved the odds, and the families who have lost loved ones to cancer.”

The GRH Fun Run is open to people of all ages and fitness levels, so you can choose the course you want to walk or run. The entire community is invited to participate and honor cancer survivors and those currently impacted by cancer. Show them that they are not alone in their treatment.

Registration is not required for this fun run — just sign in at 8 a.m. at the Eastern Oregon University Quad. The race starts at 9 a.m. and the route map is available at www.grh.org.

Also available on the website are Fun Run T-shirts you can order to show your support anytime, anywhere.

“During the event, there will be a small presentation by GRH President/CEO Jeremy Davis, as he thanks Dr. Bronstein for his time with us and introduces Dr. Patrick Archie to the attendees,” Brogiotti said.

Runners and walkers of the fun run are encouraged to stop by the GRH Oncology Tent before and after the run to meet Archie, GRH’s new oncologist, and the rest of the oncology, hematology and infusion care team led by nurse manager, Jenny Gonzalez, BSN-C.

“This walk is about coming together as a community to honor those we’ve lost, celebrate those still fighting and remind each other that early detection saves lives,” Gonzalez said. “Advances in cancer care have given many a second chance, but too often, a late diagnosis takes that chance away. We invite everyone to join us on June 21 to walk, run and raise awareness. Every step helps move the conversation forward.”

Light refreshments and snacks are available during and after the event.