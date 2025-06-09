Learn about crops and conservation in Union County Published 8:36 am Monday, June 9, 2025

LA GRANDE — All are invited to attend the annual Union County Crops and Conservation Tour on Wednesday, June 18, convening at Nutrien, 64325 Booth Lane. Participation is free.

Coffee and doughnuts will be offered at 7 a.m., followed by a brief program at 7:30 a.m., and then the tour will begin.

Three buses will be available to provide transportation on the tour. If the buses reach maximum capacity, participants may carpool in their personal vehicles and follow the buses. A detailed agenda will be made available on the day of the tour.

“Everyone is invited to participate in a half-day bus tour of selected sites in Union County to learn about agricultural production, research and conservation efforts in this area,” Darrin Walenta, OSU Extension Agronomist for Union County, said.

During the tour, participants will get off and back on their buses at various farm and ranch sites so they may interact with the local growers and ranchers. This may include areas of difficult terrain, so participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes.

The U.C. Crops and Conservation Tour is free of charge to participants, and an RSVP is not required to attend. However, organizers encourage all interested people to arrive early to load the buses. Those driving in personal vehicles, Walenta said, are cautioned to be safe, watch for pedestrians and follow all traffic regulations.

The tour closes with a new surprise this year, a noon lunch at the White Barn Estate, 62788 Hunter Road. The menu includes steak, baked potato and salad. Local 4-H Ambassadors and FFA members will serve as attendants throughout the day.

After lunch, bus passengers will return to Nutrien at approximately 2 p.m.