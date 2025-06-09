Mini Trees brings big sound to Baker City Published 8:39 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Show is June 17 at Churchill School

BAKER CITY — When Lexi Vega first recorded a song with her project Mini Trees, she didn’t envision it would turn into a touring band.

It did.

“It’s really been a fun surprise,” she said. “I didn’t think it would turn into anything.”

Vega grew up in Los Angeles.

“I was sort of born into it,” she said of her musical background. “My dad was a career musician and drummer. From the time I was born, I was going to shows and meeting him on tour.”

Now she’s touring her own project, and she’ll stop in Baker City on Tuesday, June 17, at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts with Morgan Stone at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance at churchillbaker.com, or $20 at the door. Admission is free for ages 15 and younger who attend with a paid adult.

Vega started Mini Trees in 2018.

The name, she said, is a nod to her hobby.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve collected miniature versions of things,” she said.

She’s released three EPs and one full-length album. Vega didn’t start touring until 2021.

“That’s when I hit the road a lot,” she said.

In 2022, Mini Trees played in the United States as well as international shows. The last couple of years have been less touring and more writing.

This year, she said, Mini Trees is setting out as the headline act. Baker City is part of a West Coast tour that goes from San Francisco to Seattle, then the band heads to Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona before returning to California.

She describes her sound as indie pop music, and indie rock.

“A lot of guitar-driven stuff and pop melodies,” she said.

She’ll perform her newest song, “Spinning,” at the Baker City show.

“And there’s more music on the way,” Vega said.