Relay for Life planned June 20 in Pendleton Published 7:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Event supports the American Cancer Society

PENDLETON — Relay for Life celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and a three-hour event is planned in Pendleton on Friday, June 20, from 4-7 p.m. It is organized by Relay for Life of Umatilla and Morrow Counties, and will be held near the Pendleton Farmers Market.

Relay for Life is a cancer charity walk organized by the American Cancer Society. Each relay has four traditions: celebrate survivors, recognize caregivers, lighting the way with a luminaria ceremony and taking action.

Relay began when Dr. Gordy Klatt walked and ran for 24 hours around a track in Tacoma, Washington, to raise money for the American Cancer Society. He logged more than 83 miles and raised $27,000 through pledges to support cancer research.

The tradition of Relay for Life spread, with teams raising money and then walking for 24 hours.

“You always had somebody on the track,” said Carol Preston, who helps organize the event for Umatilla and Morrow counties.

Continuing the 24-hour tradition became hard to maintain, she said, and there wasn’t a local event in 2024. This shorter walk for 2025, held in downtown Pendleton, will feature a walking track, booths, silent auction and an area for children’s activities.

A survivor’s lap starts at 5:30 p.m.

Preston, a 15-year cancer survivor, was just one year out from treatment when she participated in her first Relay for Life and walked with a 30-year cancer survivor.

“That is inspiring for those still in treatment, or just finishing up. That’s why we do it,” she said.

Teams can still sign up and raise money to support the event at relayforlife.org/umatillacountyor. Also, survivors can register in advance.

Donations will be accepted through that website, and at the June 20 event, Preston said.

This Relay started about 20 years ago in Pendleton, and later combined with the Hermiston event.

“The businesses are so supportive — it’s just amazing,” she said.

Proceeds from Relay for Life supports the American Cancer Society’s mission of research, advocacy and patient support.