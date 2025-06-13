Celebrate summer and beer at Side A Brewing Published 7:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Life of Summer celebration is June 21

ISLAND CITY — As one tradition ends, a vibrant new one begins!

Side A Brewing is picking up the mantle from the Eastern Oregon Beer Festival with the first Life of Summer Celebration on Saturday, June 21, at Side A Brewing’s tasting room in Island City, 10705 Walton Road.

From 2-10 p.m., it is a chance to celebrate the longest day of the year with a curated lineup of regional craft breweries, live music, delicious food, and all of the sunshine the first day of summer has to offer.

Side A Brewing started in the heart of downtown La Grande, housed in the historic La Grande Firehouse. Established in 2016, the brewery’s founders envisioned a space that combined high-quality craft beer, locally sourced food and a welcoming atmosphere. The name “Side A” comes from firefighting terminology, referring to the approach side of a burning building, symbolizing their mission to create a gathering place that helps people navigate the chaos of modern life.

Side A Brewing has expanded its operations, including a new brewing facility and tasting room in Island City to accommodate growing demand.

Brewmaster Travis Darney emphasized that the June 21 event is “a celebration. It’s not about the money. … it’s all about the beer. It has to be about providing people with a quality experience that they don’t get otherwise.”

Part of the proceeds will be donated to Backpacks for Kids, and Darney has volunteered his time in organizing and facilitating the Life of Summer Celebration. His mission centers on education, quality, and putting forth “what he can.”

With beers from around and beyond the region, Darney noted that “the draft list includes world class brewers from across the region. We concentrated on quality throughout the day.”

On offer are Eastern Oregon favorites such as Terminal Gravity, Barley Brown’s Beer, M. Crow Beer, The Prodigal Son and Tiger Town Brewing. From Portland, Living Haus Beer Company, Von Ebert Brewing, Brujos Brewing, and Level Beer will be sharing their best brews. Eugene brewers will be represented by Cold Fire Brewing, Alesong Brewing and Blending, and Claim 52 with Camas, Washington’s Grains of Wrath Brewing adding to the diversity of brews.

Darney is also brewing a new beer that will be named at the celebration.

Along with the vast array of beverages, they will set up a mini-kitchen and have barbecue-style offerings with Hines Meat Company hot dogs, some grilled cheeses, and a few surprises.

Adding to the celebration, attendees can enjoy local DJ Bacon Fat playing tracks throughout the day with a wide range of music to accommodate every taste.

There is no admission charge. Tokens are $3 each. Beer is $3 for five ounces or $6 for 10 ounces. Tokens can also be used to purchase food.

Loveland Safe Rides will be on site for celebrants’ transportation needs. There is also overnight parking available.

For more information, visit their website at www.sideabeer.com, follow them on Facebook, or call 541-0163.