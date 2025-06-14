Families just wanna have fun! Published 7:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

18th annual Family Fun Day set for June 21

PRAIRIE CITY — What better way to kick off summer than a day full of family fun?

The 18th annual Family Fun Day is set for 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, June 21, at the Prairie City School track and football field, 12th Street and Overholt Avenue.

Activities include water slides, bounce houses and other big inflatables, an obstacle course, booths with activities, games, information for families, and much more.

All that energy can be recharged with hamburgers and hot dogs for just $1 each.

The popular event is organized by Grant County’s Families First Parent Resource Center, and co-sponsored by the Frontier Early Learning Hub of Grant and Harney counties, and Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc.

Parents can sign waivers at the Families First booth for free wristbands for unlimited fun.

With such enticements and attractions, it’s no wonder Family Fun Day has been a hit with families in the community for so many years.

Families First Executive Director Teresa Aasness affirms the event’s popularity.

“We hear that people cannot wait for this event, that they love it and are glad that we continue to host it,” Aasness said.

As far as what’s most popular, Aasness said the big inflatables are always a hit. Four of them will be new this year.

Children also enjoy the many activities offered at the booths, she said.

“We strive to have equal opportunities for younger and older children,” Aasness said.

Families First Parent Resource Center is a nonprofit agency that serves families in Grant County.

By offering early childhood information, materials, workshops and other means, Families First provides social and education support for parents so they can enjoy positive learning experiences with their children.

Groups and individuals may host a booth or make a cash donation by signing up at https://forms.gle/rhaemAwuMruqwesz5.

There are several ways to learn more about Family Fun Day or Families First’s services: email ffedta@gmail.com or ffhvkat@gmail.com, call 541-575-1006, or visit familesfirstofgrantcounty.com.