Quick Takes: June 18 and beyond Published 7:00 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

Puzzle Palooza unlocks jigsaw skills

HERMISTON — Back by popular demand — the Hermiston Public Library is hosting another Puzzle Palooza.

Open to adults 18 and older, the event is Wednesday, June 25, 6-8:30 p.m. at the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 NE Second St. Although participation is free, teams of up to four people must register in advance. Only 10 teams can compete; a waitlist will be established.

A 500-piece competition puzzle will be provided to each team. Also, participants can enjoy free snacks and beverages. Teams are encouraged to come up with a creative name.

To register, go to bit.ly/4milE0Q. For questions, call 541-567-2882.

Classes announced at Heppner’s new art center

HEPPNER — The South Morrow Art Center, 188 W. Willow St., has announced classes coming up in June, and those interested are encouraged to sign up in advance at mysmac.org/.

Michelle Hopper, a local artist who created the 2024 Pendleton Round-Up poster, will teach a painting and mixed media workshop over two days, June 22 and June 29. Both sessions meet from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Cost is $90 for both.

Also, the center is offering a Kids Club on Wednesdays from 3:45-4:30 p.m. for ages 10 and older. Each session runs for four weeks, and there is no cost.

Looking ahead, Isabelle Chapman will offer a “paint and sip” afternoon on June 28 from 2-4 p.m. The artist will teach how to paint an animal silhouette in a field of wildflowers. Cost is $35 per person. Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available, along with a light snack.

In addition to classes, the center will feature a new artist each month. Jamie Mullins is displaying her work for June, and a new show will go up in early July.

For updates, check the website, mysmac.org, or follow the Facebook page.

Sels’ Brewery welcomes Tylor and the Train Robbers

CANYON CITY — The Whiskey Gulch Gang has a second event on tap at Sels’ Brewery later in June.

Tylor and the Train Robbers will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 28. Opening the show will be local band The James Gang. The concert is for ages 21 and older.

Admission is $20 a person or $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, search on eventbrite.com.

Library events planned in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY — The Grant County Library has a full schedule of summer reading fun. Events include:

Storytime, 12:30 p.m.: Crafts and games on Tuesdays in Mount Vernon’s park and Wednesdays in John Day at the Seventh Street Complex.

June 18: Puppetry and music by Red Yarn Productions, 2 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall.

July 2: Didgeridoo Down Under, 2 p.m. Listen and learn about the Australian instrument at Canyon City Community Hall.

July 9: Power Play for the Planet, 3 p.m. Play games, solve puzzles and explore the planet at Canyon City Community Hall.

July 15-17: GO STEM summer camp, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. Activities blend outdoor adventure with hands-on activities and a splash of science at the Seventh Street Complex. This is for ages 7-11, and pre-registration is required at the library.

July 30: Creature Teachers Reptile Experience, 3 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall.

Celebrate loved ones with butterfly release

HERMISTON — The annual Community Memorial Service & Live Butterfly Release is Saturday, June 21, 1-4 p.m. at Victory Square Park, 150 SW 10th St.

Registration begins at 1 p.m., where participants can obtain live butterflies (registration required), followed by a welcome at 1:15 p.m. The butterfly release program begins at 1:30 p.m. The event also features live music by Brass Fire Band, onsite food trucks and a silent auction.

Vange John Memorial Hospice hosts the annual event. To receive a live butterfly ($15) to release in honor of loved ones, register at www.gshealth.org/communitymemorial. For questions, call Carollyn Robinson at 541-667-3540.

Roots, Blues and Brews comes to Union June 20

UNION — Mark your calendars for Family Roots, Blues & Brews at Union City Park, 182 N. Main Street in Union on June 20. Presented by Main Street Union, this summer celebration features live music from Bag of Hammers, with a special opening set by Dan Steinbagel.

The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with a beer garden, cornhole and plenty of community spirit. Sponsored by Papa Murphy’s, CUP, Red Cross Drug, and more, this is your chance to soak up great tunes and good company. For more information, email mainstreetunion@gmail.com.

Marshall Falcon brings cosmic Tex-Mex to HQ

LA GRANDE — Get ready for a night of barnburners, toe tappers and tearjerkers as journeyman musician Marshall Falcon & The Midnight Bazaar take the stage at HQ in La Grande on Friday, June 20, at 8 p.m.

As part of the Cosmic Tex-Mex World Invasion Tour, Falcon’s performance blends elements of border rock, arena anthems and raw Americana. Known for his relentless touring and dynamic stage presence, Falcon has performed with industry legends such as Tejas Brothers, Santiago Jimenez Jr., Los Skarnales, Piñata Protest, and Esteban Jordan III, crafting a sound that is both galactic and deeply rooted in his Tex-Mex heritage.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the music starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 at lagrandehq.com. For more information, check out the HQ website, follow them on Facebook or call 541-962-5799.

‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ opens June 20

PENDLETON — The Elgin Opera House crew is turning Pendleton’s Vert Auditorium into an 1850s homestead this June to present “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.”

Produced by the new Pendleton Theater Company, Elgin’s branch in Pendleton, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” is an energetic, funny musical despite some questionable plot points.

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” opens June 20 with a show at 7:30 p.m. in the Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorion Ave. There are two performances on June 21: 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Shows continue the next weekend: 7:30 p.m. June 27, and June 28 at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and available at www.elginoperahouse.com.

Register for Science Fridays in Boardman

BOARDMAN — Half-day STEAM camps are free of charge at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road.

The next Science Friday is June 27 — 8-11 a.m. for first through third graders and noon to 3 p.m. for grades fourth through sixth. Although there is no fee, advance registration is required. Another session is scheduled for July 25.

The program features a lesson, an opportunity to create innovative projects and hear from local industry professionals. The June 27 focus is on agriculture and July 25 is mathematics.

For more information or to register, go to www.visitsage.com. For questions, call 541-481-7243.

Relay for Life event is June 20 in Pendleton

PENDLETON — Relay for Life celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and a three-hour event is planned in Pendleton on Friday, June 20, from 4-7 p.m. It is organized by Relay for Life of Umatilla and Morrow Counties, and will be held near the Pendleton Farmers Market.

A survivor’s lap starts at 5:30 p.m.

Teams can still sign up and raise money to support the event at relayforlife.org/umatillacountyor. Also, survivors can register in advance.

Donations will be accepted through that website, and at the June 20 event. Proceeds from Relay for Life supports the American Cancer Society’s mission of research, advocacy and patient support.

Freya Fair debuts in M-F June 22

MILTON-FREEWATER — Freya Fair is coming to Milton-Freewater Sunday, June 22, at Dragon’s Gate Brewery, 52288 Sunquist Road.

Organizers describe Freya Fair as a “vibrant, women-centered music festival.”

The musical event tunes up from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to the music, Freya Fair will feature food trucks, a beer and wine garden for ages 21 and older, non-alcoholic drinks and unique vendors. General admission is $60. Tickets may be purchased at www.freyafair.org.

Catch a free movie in Canyon City

CANYON CITY — The John Day Canyon City Parks and Recreation District is planning a family movie night, featuring “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” on Saturday, June 21, at the Grantville Movie Theater.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m., and the movie starts at 6 p.m.

Admission is free through a sponsorship with Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, but seats are limited, so registration is recommended at jdccparksandrec.org.

Snacks can be purchased with cash or card. New this year is a pre-paid concession voucher (must be purchased by June 18) available in three amounts — $10, $20 or $50 — that can be used like cash at the concession stand.

Touch-a-Truck rolls into La Grande June 21

LA GRANDE — Get ready for a hands-on adventure at the third annual Touch-a-Truck event, on Saturday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Adams Avenue between Fourth and Greenwood streets.

Hosted by La Grande Parks and Recreation, the event invites families and kids to explore, climb on and learn about a variety of vehicles — fire trucks, dump trucks, tractors, squad cars, cherry pickers and more. You can even have a chance to interact with “Buster,” the robotic mini-bus.

Adams Avenue will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information, call 541-962-1352 or email gianandrea@cityoflagrande.org.

Leather workshop planned for August at Painted Sky

JOHN DAY — Spots are filling fast for a leather tooling workshop with Clair Kehrberg this summer at Painted Sky Center for the Arts.

There are two sessions: Aug. 1-2 (almost sold out) and Aug. 15-16. Both workshops run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Participants will tool and paint an original Kehrberg pattern with a Highland cow scene. The first day will be spent tooling and practicing geometric border designs. The second day involves painting the scene and border. Students will leave with a completed project. Leather will be provided, and students should bring stamping and carving tools.

The class fee is $700. For details or to register, visit paintedskycenter.com.

Fire, EMS camp planned for teens July 19-20

MILTON-FREEWATER — A fire and EMS career exploration camp for teens is planned July 19-20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 84629 Eastside Road. Participants will learn firefighter skills and first aid/CPR, and hear presentations by police, emergency room staff, firefighters/EMTs and LifeFlight.

For more information, call 541-938-7146 or email reilly@mfrfd.com