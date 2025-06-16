Celebrate summer at the Frazier Farmstead Museum Published 7:00 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Annual fundraiser is Saturday, June 21

MILTON-FREEWATER — The 31st annual Frazier Farmstead Museum Summer Festival will be held on Saturday, June 21, at 6 p.m.

The evening, which features historic charm and community spirit, takes place on the grounds of the museum, 1403 Chestnut St.

Arrive prepared to mingle while you dine, sample local wines, dance to live music, and partake in the fundraising silent auction.

The festival, which is a fundraiser for the museum, features a catered dinner and is for 21 years and older.

“It is a great event for catching up with friends while enjoying delicious food, tasty wine, delightful music, and fun dancing,” said Museum Director Dawn Fehrenbacher.

It is also an opportunity to find unique treasures in the silent auction and have fun while helping a nonprofit.

Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at www.frazierfarmsteadmuseum.org or call 541-938-4636.

About

William Samuel Frazier bought this house in 1892, and it was remodeled after he died in 1896. Members of the Frazier family lived in the home until 1983. Today it is operated as a museum to preserve the history of Milton-Freewater.

The museum is open to the public from April through December on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and other times by appointment for individual and group tours.

There is no admission charge, however all donations are welcome.

The public can also reserve the museum grounds for wedding receptions and other events.

For more information, email Fehrenbacher at frazier1868@gmail.com or call 541-938-4636.