Flora School Days: Mixing modern with the old Published 7:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

FLORA — Old-time skills, old-time music and old-time food always are a part of School Days in Flora, but this year’s event on Saturday, June 21, has a few twists and turns to add spice to the day.

Flora is about 37 miles north of Enterprise. School Days runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

First, the BS Competition where a blacksmith and an apprentice with less than one year experience team up to create 19th century farm hand tools. The apprentice works for three hours and then the blacksmith finishes the last three hours. Forges light at 7 a.m. and are extinguished at 1 p.m. — the change between apprentice and blacksmith is at 10 a.m.

Two awards are given out — one by the crowd (put tickets or money in the team’s can that the public considers the best team, most entertaining, etc.), and the second is voted on by the blacksmiths for the best work turned out during the competition.

The finished items are auctioned off starting at 2 p.m.

Another highlight of the day is a ribbon cutting for Ally Ally In Come Free, the project to install a wheelchair ramp to get everyone onto the first floor of the school. The ramp enters into the Country Store (northwest gym) on the north side of the school. Three people will help cut the ribbon at 9:30 a.m.

For School Days, the ramp will be used as the entrance to the school after the opening ceremony, while the double doors at the front will be used as the exit.

The Dutch oven lunch returns, as well as the pie social.

Demonstrations are spread throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Auction, awards presentations and Quilts of Valor are from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tours of the town with the Johnny-Popper tractor and a display of old tractors are on the schedule as well.

The Flora School Education Center is a nonprofit dedicated to keeping old-time skills alive and restoring Flora School. For more information, call 541-828-7010, text 509-876-7812 or email floraschool@tds.net.