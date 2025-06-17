Mountain High Broncs and Bulls – 21 and still free! Published 7:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Rodeo is Saturday, June 21 in Joseph

JOSEPH — Mountain High Broncs and Bulls rodeo turns 21 this year. This free, fun family event promises a full day of rodeo excitement.

“Our leadership team is dedicated to preserving and promoting the heritage of this western tradition,” said Lee Daggett, Mountain High Broncs and Bulls founder and current member of the board of directors. “It’s through the support of our generous sponsors like Rick LaFave at RDF&P that allow us to deliver a top notch, exceptional rodeo that’s admission free for everyone.”

The rodeo pre-show starts at 4:30 p.m., followed by the main event at 5 p.m., on Saturday, June 21, at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, 405 W. Wallowa Ave.

Attracting world champions and nationally ranked rodeo participants, this year is no different with 24 bronc riders and 10 bull riders coming to Joseph from around the west. The 3½-hour show includes ranch saddle bronc riding and bull riding, as well as crowd-pleasing junior bronc and mini bull riding, wild horse riding, mutton busting, bull poker, sheep money scramble and more.

2025 will see three women included in ranch saddle bronc riding. Rilee Emerick, 23, of New Plymouth, Idaho, has been around rodeos her whole life — her great-grandfather is in the Pendleton Round-Up Hall of Fame — but it was only about three years ago she was drawn to bronc riding.

“It’s mentally challenging, that’s the toughest part,” Emerick said. “I still get scared, but I’ve set personal goals to ride often and work out. Other riders have been great with advice and support; I’m really learning a lot. And a buckle is definitely a goal.”

Another popular event supports local volunteer firefighters. A tug-of-war competition will take place between the departments of Joseph, Enterprise, Lostine and Wallowa.

Cody Woods from Cheyenne, Wyoming, will again be announcing this year’s rodeo, and barrelman Richie Harris will provide high-energy rodeo entertainment.

Local vendors will have food and drink for sale. Live music and dancing for ages 21 and older will take place at the Thunder Room after the rodeo for a $5 cover charge.