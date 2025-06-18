Wallowa Mountain Cruise Car Show returns June 21 Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

JOSEPH — Main Street in Joseph is going to be roaring to life with classic cars on Saturday, June 21. Over 200 cars from around the country will be in town throughout the weekend and on display Saturday during the show-and-shine event when car owners get to show off their rides, share stories and answer the questions of car enthusiasts.

The show-and-shine is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The car show’s main judging classes include stock/restored, modified/custom, sports car, hot rod, 4×4, utility vehicles, a category for Wallowa County residents and a “shifts and giggles” category for car owners whose vehicles do not fit into the traditional categories.

Each category includes various eras: pre-1950s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and newer. Trophies and special belt buckles are awarded to the winners of the main classes. Sub-category winners also receive unique trophies. All vehicles registered for the show are eligible to win Best in Show (voted on by show participants} and King of the Mountain which will be chosen by a local celebrity.

The awards ceremony is open to the public and held at the Joseph Community Center at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. A list of last year’s winners can be found on the Wallowa Mountain Cruise website, wallowamountaincruise.com.

This iconic summer event began in 1988 as the brainchild of Chuck Garrett and Jim “Ragman” Tuschhoff. Chuck Garrett passed away last year, but his vision continues to inspire the event. A celebration of his life will take place during the event.

Also, as is tradition, a memorial cruise will be held for the other original founder, “Ragman” Tuschhoff. Car owners will cruise from Joseph to Enterprise at 3 p.m.