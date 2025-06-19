Cat Clyde tours into Baker City Published 7:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

James Dean Kindle opens the show June 24

BAKER CITY — Cat Clyde may have always been destined for the stage.

“I really loved singing as a kid, and started playing guitar when I was 14,” she said.

Next came busking, joining bands and writing songs, then studying music in college.

“After I graduated, I ended up making my first record,” she said.

That landed her with record label Cinematic, and touring her music around the United States.

Although she’s often on the road, Stratford, Ontario, is her homebase.

“It’s been a wild ride,” she said.

Her fourth album will be released soon.

“I just made a new record that I’m super stoked about,” she said.

She’s influenced by various types of music, including blues, jazz, country, folk and rock ‘n’ roll. She plays shows and festivals in the United States and Canada, and later this year heads to Europe and the U.K.

“I really enjoy touring around, seeing new places, meeting people,” she said. “I love playing shows and being on the road.”

She’s on a West Coast tour, and lands in Baker City for a show on Tuesday, June 24, at Churchill School. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance at churchillbaker.com or $30 at the door.

She’ll play songs from her catalog of released albums, plus a preview of her upcoming record.

“I’ll throw a couple fresh ones in there,” she said.

The opening act

Pendleton musician James Dean Kindle opens the show at 6:45 p.m. His first full-length album in six years, “Trail Mix,” is a collection of 10 songs that “explore all facets of romantic love through lyrics celebrating the western landscape.”