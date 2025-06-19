Patriotic Pops concert opens Powder River Music Revue in Baker City Published 7:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

BAKER CITY — Inland Northwest Musicians will finish their 26th season in Baker City with a Patriotic Pops concert on Sunday, June 22, for the Powder River Music Revue.

The concert starts at 4 p.m. in the Powder River Pavillion at Geiser-Pollman Park. The performance is free, but donations will be accepted to support the Powder River Music Revue.

This concert features orchestral renditions of “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “The Star Spangled Banner,” as well as a special tribute to veterans with a choral/orchestral presentation of the Armed Forces Salute recognizing the anthems of the Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy.

The orchestra will be playing a jazzy piece by Paul Desmond titled “Take Five.” Other recognizable pieces from movies include orchestral medleys from “Star Wars” by John Williams and “Pirates of the Caribbean” by Klaus Badelt. The orchestra and chorus will combine to present “Bridge over Troubled Water” by Paul Simon, and Irving Berlin’s “America.”

The chorus will perform “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat” written by Frank Loesser from the musical “Guys and Dolls,” the jazzy piece “Ja-Da” written in 1918 by Bob Carleton, and a piece by John David titled “You Are The New Day.”

Inland Northwest Musicians consists of three performing ensembles, including the Inland Northwest Orchestra, the Inland Northwest Chorale and the Willow Creek Symphony. All members are volunteers, and travel many miles yearly to practice and perform.

INWM concerts are supported by corporate sponsors, grants, local concert sponsorships and individual donations. Online contributions are accepted year round, and checks can be mailed to PO Box 7039, Hermiston, OR 97838.

For more information, visit inlandnorthwestmusicians.com.

Music Revue

The Powder River Music Revue opens June 22 and continues through Sept. 7. Concerts are Sundays from 4-6 p.m. in Geiser-Pollman Park. Admission is free, and raffle tickets are sold ($5 each or five for $20) to support the series. Read more in the June 25 issue of Go!